FLORENCE, S.C. — Some were conditioned and ready to go. Others might take some time.
But the most important thing, in Wilson football coach Derek Howard’s eyes as his city champion Tigers began summer workouts Monday, was they were together.
“It was a lot of fun,” Howard said. “I was just glad to see the kids’ faces and get going. I think the kids had a great day, it was good to see them all in good spirits, and they really got after it.”
Fifty-five players were on the field, and they broke up into groups of eight (each with two coaches). Wilson, which went 9-3 last year, had each group go through a one-hour workout.
Of course, after players’ thermal temperatures were checked, and all their necessary forms were completed, including a COVID-19 waiver.
“We worked on dynamic warmups and sprinting and core work, and just basic positional stance and starts, like coming out of your stance, out of your positional stance,” Howard said.
While other Florence One high schools, South Florence and West Florence, are in their second weeks of practice, Wilson waited a week so Howard — who lives in Columbia — could see how workouts were handled amid this pandemic by friends and former colleagues.
“Safety is the key; err on the side of caution. Don’t try to get too cute,” Howard said. “Just spend time with the kids and get them acclimated to the heat and the rigors of regular workouts. We were proud of every kid for each one bringing two-gallon jugs. They were able to water down, and I think that was one reason they were able to give such great effort.”
Of course, after not conducting spring practice because of the pandemic, and no official workouts until Monday, the level of conditioning with players varied.
“I was pleased with some, and others were obviously a work in progress,” Howard said. “But one thing they know about me, we will be in shape. So, we were able to talk about it as a staff and each group on what we like and what needs to be improved upon. We can make plans for those special projects that would help them move along and progress a lot faster so when we start actual football drills, they’ll make it through the workouts.”
That’s going to be important, considering how fast Wilson prefers the pace of its offense to be.
“It’s straight-up conditioning, right now,” Howard said. “We’re running. I know it sounds really simple, but that’s exactly what it is. I believe each year, we started fast and we were able to start fast because we were one of the best-conditioned teams in the area. So, we’re going to work on that and do all we can do to make sure we’re conditioning. So for the next two weeks, we’re going to run, run, run.”
And, spend some team bonding while social distancing.
‘It just feels really good to see these kids,” Howard said. “There are a lot of things going on in America with our kids. It’s just important you wrap your arms around them and kind of see where they are mentally and physically, and give them that love and support that’s needed for a young adult trying to make it through high school.”
