FLORENCE — Wilson High School’s Efrem Johnson dreams of competing on Francis Marion’s track and field team.
Since he’s already been accepted as a student, he won’t stop dedicating himself to the shot put and discus until he makes his dream come true.
Well, one of them.
Johnson has goals, both on and off the field.
“A weird one is I want to be a guest on a podcast,” he said with a laugh. “And I also want to lead people to baptisms. I’m a Jehovah’s Witness, so that’s super big in our religion. Then, I want to get to college and become a physical therapist (he wants to major in biology).”
But one dream isn’t coming true at the moment: Competing in sports, as the spring season is suspended indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, Johnson tries to keep himself in competition form just in case the season is allowed to resume.
“I do still feel like I’m improving because, sometimes, we might take a week or two weeks off like in the summer,” he said. “And then, when I return to it, it’s like riding a bike. There might be a little bit of rust. But it doesn’t take long before it feels like the same before it was when I stopped.”
Johnson won’t dread the weight lifting that goes with it if practice resumes. It’s the other parts of conditioning.
Well, one part.
“It’s the running,” Johnson said. “But I’ve been lifting weights, though, so I have the hang of that. It won’t take long to get back into it.”
Regardless of the time, Johnson has his support group.
“I have family, teammates, coaches,” he said. “Coaches are huge, family is huge, and friends are huge. I talk to my friends every day. Coaches, we talk from time to time. They’re just super supportive. And I cannot do without my friends. I love them all.”
But Johnson doesn’t know what to think about his different sleep schedule.
“It’s so different from what it was in school,” he said. “Last night, I went to bed at like 4 a.m. And that was the earliest I had been to bed in about a week. Today, I woke up around 1 p.m. One day last week, it was 4 in the afternoon after playing video games and talking on the telephone. My sleep schedule is terrible right now.”
While caught up in this surreal schedule, Johnson would rather resume school on campus.
“I feel this isolation is a deterrent; I’d rather work out in groups,” he said. “I like to run and throw with my teammates. But now that we can’t do that anymore, it’s harder. Working out with my teammates is better than being alone. I love that group motivation where they want to do what I’m doing in workouts, and I want to do what they’re doing.
“I can’t wait to get back to school. Then, it’d be business as usual,” he added. “I want my routine to be like it was in school. I’m more disciplined, regimented in school.”
Johnson has his own discus and metal ball for the shot put. He practices the shot put by aiming it at an oak tree from a distance. He wouldn’t dare try throwing the discus in a neighborhood environment. That could do some damage to neighbors’ windows.
But after Johnson attempts a shot put he likes, he’ll be sure to measure it.
He’ll do whatever it takes to keep pressing forward.
