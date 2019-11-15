CAYCE, S.C. – They thrashed across the field, these sheets of rain and waves of Brookland-Cayce ball carriers.
It was more than what the visiting Wilson Tigers could take as they fell behind 20-0 in the first quarter and lost 40-6 in Friday’s second round of the Class 4A playoffs.
Coach Derek Howard’s Tigers end the season at 9-3, and the Bearcats will host Hartsville at 7:30 p.m. next Friday.
From the start, Brookland-Cayce attacked.
Meanwhile, Wilson stumbled.
So much so, the Bearcats’ Malachi Brown recovered a Yavin Smith fumble and raced 21 yards into the end zone less than four minutes into the game. A few minutes later, Will Way returned a punt 75 yards for a score of his own to make it 13-0.
And after Wilson failed to convert on fourth and 2, Latrell Jamison scored from the 36 to give the Bearcats their 20-0 lead.
Even before Smith’s fumble on a catch from quarterback Zayshaun Rice, the Tigers’ early offense appeared out of sync.
But all the while, Brookland-Cayce’s option-oriented offense could not be stopped as Way finished the first half with 133 yards.
Once Wilson scored early in the second quarter because of a fake field goal, resulting in Rice’s 8-yard score, the Bearcats took over the offensive fireworks from there with Way runs of 4 and 51 yards to give their team a 33-6 halftime lead.
It only got worse for Wilson once the game resumed, as Bearcats running back Deonte Baker scored from the 2 to make it 40-6.
Things became even more so when Rice was injured with four minutes left in the game. With receiver Jakobe Quillen taking snaps in his place, Quillen then lost a fumble two plays later.
W 0 6 0 0 -- 6
B-C 20 13 7 0 – 40
FIRST QUARTER
B-C – Malachi Brown 21 fumble return (Eric Young kick), 8:28
B-C – Will Way 75 punt return (kick failed), 4:52
B-C – Latrell Jamison 36 run (Young kick), 2:07
SECOND QUARTER
W – Zayshaun Rice 8 run (kick failed), 9:35
B-C – Way 4 run (Young kick), 3:53
B-C – Way 51 run (Young kick), 1:19
THIRD QUARTER
B-C – Deonte Baker 2 run (Young kick), 8:55
