FLORENCE, S.C. – Loyal McQueen made it official Wednesday, signing a national letter of intent to take her prolific 3-point shooting to Georgia Tech and play under coach Nell Fortner.
McQueen, the reigning Morning News Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year at Wilson High School, averaged 24.7 points, four assists and three steals per contest last season while helping lead her team to its second straight Class 4A state runner-up finish.
“Loyal is a dynamic guard that can stretch you from way downtown with her 3-point shot, but also has really good handles to get around you off the bounce,” Fortner said. “She is a dangerous offensive player that understands the game, loves to play up-tempo, which is what we want to do in this program at Georgia Tech. Loyal will give us the opportunity to do that right off the bat when she hits the Georgia Tech campus.”
Recently, the four-star recruit was named a top-five overall elite player for girls’ basketball, and she was named a top-five girls' senior by the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association. Ranked 74th overall in the country by ESPN and 22nd at guard by ESPN for the Class of 2020, McQueen is also the state’s top senior recruit for this class.
After McQueen signed at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, she was relieved the search for a college was over.
“It takes the pressure off me now because now I can just go out and play,” McQueen said. “I don’t have to worry about looking good for the coaches coming in to watch me. I can just relax and play. It helps me focus on my ultimate goal, which is helping my team win a state championship.”
But Tuesday night was not easy for McQueen, whose father, Derrick (Wilson’s athletic director), was a four-year star on Wake Forest’s basketball teams in the 1990s.
“I was kind of anxious,” said Loyal, who originally committed to North Carolina. “A lot of people were asking me if I was excited. I was just anxious. It didn’t matter what school I went to. My dad would be happy with whatever school I went to. But now that I’ve signed with an ACC school, he’s excited, too.”
Loyal, who wants to dedicate this upcoming season to Tigers cheerleader Asiya Jordan, who was killed earlier this fall in a traffic accident, is now just ready to start playing again.
