FLORENCE, S.C. -- Wilson High School star Loyal McQueen, who has signed to continue her basketball career at Georgia Tech, was selected to help represent the South Carolina girls' team in the Carolinas Classic All-Star Game, which will be held March 28 at John T. Hoggard High School in Wilmington, N.C.
This event features the best boys' and girls' seniors from South Carolina playing against those from North Carolina.
McQueen helped lead Wilson's Class 4A third-ranked team to the Region 6-4A championship with a 10-0 region record.
Florence native Zeke Washington, who graduated from Wilson in 1982, will coach the South Carolina boys' all-star team. Washington has won state championships as coach in boys' and girls' basketball, at Fairfield Central and Chester, respectively. Washington has been the Blythewood boys' coach since 2012.
