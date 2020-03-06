Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING HAS BEEN EXTENDED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS... LUMBER NEAR LUMBERTON AFFECTING ROBESON COUNTY NC WACCAMAW AT CONWAY AFFECTING HORRY COUNTY SC GREAT PEE DEE AT PEE DEE AFFECTING MARION AND FLORENCE COUNTIES SC BLACK CREEK AT QUINBY AFFECTING DARLINGTON AND FLORENCE COUNTIES SC PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE WITH INTERESTS ALONG THE RIVER SHOULD TAKE THE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY FROM THE FLOOD WATERS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE AT WEATHER.GOV/ILM UNDER THE "RIVERS AND LAKES" LINK. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE MONDAY NIGHT... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE BLACK CREEK AT QUINBY. * UNTIL LATE MONDAY NIGHT. * AT 10:00 AM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 9.70 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 10.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY LATE THIS AFTERNOON AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 10.9 FEET BY EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACT...AT 11.0 FEET...FLOODWATERS AFFECT CREEKSIDE DRIVE IN QUINBY. WATER BEGINS TO GET INTO RESIDENTS' YARDS ON CREEKSIDE DRIVE AND EAST BLACK CREEK ROAD. &&