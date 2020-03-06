Crestwood vs. Wilson

Loyal McQueen (1) sets for a shot durning warmups of the Class 4A playoff game of Crestwood vs. Wilson at Crestwood High School, February 24, 2020, in Sumter, SC

 DAVID L. YEAZELL/SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Wilson High School basketball star Loyal McQueen, who has signed to continue her career at Georgia Tech, has been named the Gatorade South Carolina Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

WILL BE UPDATED

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.