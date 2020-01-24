FLORENCE, S.C. -- Wilson girls' basketball star Loyal McQueen, who has signed to continue her career on the hardwood at Georgia Tech, was honored Friday for surpassing 2,000 career points.
McQueen accomplished the feat during Tuesday's win against Hartsville.
Presenting McQueen with two basketballs -- honoring her 1,000th and 2000th points -- were Tiger legends Pearl Moore and Tiffany Thompson.
Moore, who also is the namesake for the Pearl Moore Basketball Center, played for Wilson in the early 1970s and scored more than 2,000 points. She went on to play for Francis Marion (1975-79, where she scored 4,061 points.
Thompson played for Wilson from 1998-2002, averging more than 27 points. It was more than 30 during her senior campaign. For Thompson's career, she totaled 2,395 points.
