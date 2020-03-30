FLORENCE, S.C. – Wilson High School’s Anthony SantiAnna put his past experience from football and baseball to use and became one of the state’s best javelin throwers.
In Class 4A, he is ranked No. 1 at 158 feet, 10 inches.
“It makes me feel like all the work I’ve been doing all these years has paid off,” said SantiAnna, a senior. “I’m striving to be the best I could be.”
SantiAnna’s personal best, however, was last year when he said he threw a distance of somewhere around 169.
Having practiced the sport since he was 8, javelin is a family affair. His father, Don, has served as an extra coach for him for several years.
“Dad saw I loved it, so he got into it so he could teach me stuff, and he would look all over the Internet for tools to help me get better,” SantiAnna said. “He started coaching me three years after I started doing it. Once he noticed I could be pretty good at it, he got into it even more.”
Even from the first time SantiAnna threw a javelin, he knew that was a sport he wanted to get even better at.
“It really came pretty easily,” SantiAnna said. “Whenever I started doing it, I knew I was better than some of the other kids in my age group. So, I decided to stick with it because I love the sport so much.”
Wilson track coach Benny Morgan thinks SantiAnna has is the perfect fit for javelin.
“He’s a quick learner, and he’s a student of the sport,” Morgan said. “A couple of weekends ago, he and his dad even went to New Jersey to participate in a javelin clinic. So, he’s certainly serious about it. I even think Anthony can be a good decathlete in college. But the javelin is his bread and butter.”
To illustrate SantiAnna’s versatility, Morgan also enlists him to compete during track meets in the events such as the 400 and 110 hurdles, 800 and the long jump.
Looking ahead, SantiAnna already has been accepted as a Clemson University student, and he plans to walk on with the Tigers’ track team.
“I’m pretty excited about that,” SantiAnna said. “I’ve always wanted to be a NCAA Division I athlete, whether it was in track or football, or whatever.”
Although this season is suspended indefinitely because of the coronavirus, SantiAnna would love nothing more than for the season to somehow resume so he can try to become a state champion.
“That would mean the world to me,” SantiAnna said. “Everything that I’ve done all these years would pay off. It would be something that could never be taken away from me, to have that title to my name, that of a state champion.”
