FLORENCE, S.C. – It’s Week 2 of the Class 4A playoffs, but don’t tell the Wilson Tigers that.
As they prepare for Friday’s 7:30 p.m. game at Brookland-Cayce, their demeanor is as if it’s just Week 2 of the regular season.
That’s just what Wilson coach Derek Howard wants to see.
“Not in any way do I feel like they’ve reached a point that’s never been reached before here at Wilson,” said the third-year coach, noting the program won a first-round game last year and even won a state crown in 2007. “They expected to win the first-round game, and we expect to win THIS game.”
If the 9-2 Tigers indeed beat the Bearcats, and Hartsville beats Beaufort, the Red Foxes will host Wilson in a lower-state final game Nov. 22.
But there is this game, first.
“I’ve seen this team take that approach where they’re easy going and it never seems they feel the pressure,” Howard said. “But you don’t know for sure until the game starts. We had some good practices. We even went out (Tuesday) in the rain, which I was excited about because there’s no telling what the weather is going to give us Friday. But we’re locked and loaded.”
No one is more so than Wilson quarterback Zayshaun Rice. During last week’s 47-34 win over Hilton Head Island, Rice passed for 240 yards and three touchdowns and even rushed for 175 and two more scores. For the season, his totals are 2,345 passing yards for 29 touchdowns, and 729 rushing yards for eight.
“We’ve got a bunch of guys that are big-time players over here,” Howard said. “In order for us to win from here on out, each player has to be on his game – and none more so than Zayshaun. And I think he understands that.”
Wilson receiver Jakobe Quillen, meanwhile, has 913 yards and 14 touchdowns, and Ji'travious Sherrills has 410 and four.
But Brookland-Cayce, which had a first-round bye, relies on the rushing game with the likes of Will Way and Deonte Baker. During the Bearcats’ regular-season finale against Airport, Way and Baker finished with 102 and 87 yards, respectively.
“They have a really good running game that is real similar to what the San Francisco 49ers do,” Howard said. “They just find lots of ways to put you in a bind and run the football at you. I think they can match us point for point. And if it came down to it, I think they’d like their chances.”
That doesn’t mean Wilson is intimidated.
“(Brookland-Cayce) is a completely different team from the Hilton Head Island team we faced last week that likes to throw the ball,” Howard said. “I feel good about our chances this week. If we play solid football and control our gaps, I think we’ve got what we need in order to stop them.”
