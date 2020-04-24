FLORENCE, S.C. — In a season in which so much was taken away from high school athletes with spring prep sports canceled, coaches without chances to guide their teams to actual state championships search high and low for those bright spots to draw from.
And what first-year Wilson boys’ track coach Benny Morgan discovered is a virtual state meet, conducted by SCrunners.com that declared his Tigers this season’s Class 4A state champions with 65 points. Beaufort was second with 64.
“It’s pretty neat,” Morgan said.
SCHSL officials have no affiliation with this virtual meet. And the only way a team could be factored into this virtual meet is if it was able to compete in a meet in this short spring season before it was canceled. Therefore, 2019 state champions like Timmonsville's Makyla Commander (discus) and Governor's School's Rita Alan (pole vault) were not able to be included. These virtual state results were formulated by SCrunners, using the state’s top eight SCHSL performances throughout the state in each event before this season was canceled.
In this virtual meet, Wilson earned four state championships. Anthony SantiAnna won the javelin (158-10), and Yavin Smith won the 100 meters (10.89), followed by runner-up and teammate Chris Austin (10.98). The Tigers' 4x100 team (Chris McFadden, Chris Austin, Jarvae McRae, Yavin Smith) won at 43.08 seconds, and the Tigers' 4x400 squad (Smith, Ishmael Moses, McRae, McFadden) won at 3:33.94.
“I’m a student of the sport and definitely believe in stats,” Morgan said. “That’s how I sell it to my team to get them to believe in it. I not only see track as an individual sport, but also a team sport. At the end of the day, you’re going to have a team champion.”
Morgan set the tone for strong efforts before this season started.
“I talked to the seniors this was their last chance to win state; they didn’t do it in basketball or football. We’ve got the athletes to do it, so let’s do it,” Morgan recalled. “And they really bought into it. That’s what we were on pace to do. We were definitely looking at something special this year, for sure.”
At Wilson’s banquet, Morgan said, he will proclaim his team as state champion.
And what about state championship rings?
“I’m not sure,” Morgan answered. “Good question.”
In Class 5A boys, West Florence's Chandar Anderson won the 400 meters at 50.29 seconds, and South Florence's Tyae McWhite won the 110 hurdles at 15.09.
In 5A girls, West Florence's Lauren Gordon was second in the 400 meters at 1:08.22. And in the Class 4A girls’ pole vault, Darlington’s Rileigh Lacy successfully defended her state championship at 11-1. In Class 4A boys, Hartsville's Sewah Peoples was second in the 200 at 22.79, and teammate Eric Brown was second in the discus (142-5).
Also in boys’ track, McBee won the Class A boys’ virtual state team crown with the Panthers earning 103 points. Although McBee did not win an individual event, the team concept Morgan referred to was a huge factor as 15 Panthers posted top-five finishes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.