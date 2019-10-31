Morning News
FLORENCE — Wilson coach Derek Howard is not deterred by his team’s two straight losses.
Nor are his 10th-ranked Tigers.
“We’re just working on keeping it all together and learning how to win,” Howard said. “We’re hoping to make a good playoff push over the next six weeks.”
Look at the calendar, and six weeks from Saturday is the Class 4A state championship game at Columbia’s Williams-Brice Stadium.
To put the 7-2 Tigers’ losses into context, they were against No. 6 Hartsville two weeks ago and top-ranked Myrtle Beach last week. Against the Seahawks, Wilson trailed by five with less than a minute left before throwing an interception that was returned for a score.
Up next for Wilson is a road game against Marlboro County. A Tiger win clinches third place in Region 6-4A.
“We look at it if we get third place from our region, and the other teams in our region (including Hartsville and Myrtle Beach) play as well as they can play, we’ll get a shot back at those two teams in the playoffs that we lost against. I’ll take that any day.”
Even if Wilson earns a region No. 3 seed, it’s hitting the road for next week’s first round with an outside chance to host a second-round game. Case in point: Wilson got an at-large bid to last year’s playoffs, won the first-round game and then competed in the second round at North Myrtle Beach, which the region’s No. 3 seed.
Looking ahead to playing first-year coach Bobby Collins’ Bulldogs, Howard sees a talented team that can move the ball.
“They’ve got size and speed, and their linebackers run well and they have a quarterback (Darius Grant) that can throw it,” Howard said. “I think it’s two evenly matched teams. They just haven’t been able to piece it all together.”
As for Wilson, quarterback Zayshaun Rice is 46 passing yards from reaching 2,000 for the season. To go along with his 23 scores through the air, he has 467 rushing yards and six more TDs.
As for receiver Jakobe Quillen, he has 757 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. And although whether to field running back Chris Austin (492 yards, three TDs) is a game-time decision because of a leg injury, Wilson has depth. But Taveon Johnson stepped in last week and rushed for 55 yards on 13 carries and a score.
“If Chris can’t go, it’s just next man up,” Howard said.
According to Howard, it’s Wilson’s offensive line that helps that depth in the backfield continue to grow.
“I like my offensive line right now,” Howard said. “They’re playing the most consistent of any position we have on the offensive side of the ball. They’re a group of five that is all underclassmen, and they’ve bought into what we want.”
Howard simply hopes that continues.
“They’re nipping at the bit and ready to get back into action,” Howard said. “They feel like they let the last game slip by. And they’re excited what the future holds. And that starts with playing a good Marlboro County team.”
