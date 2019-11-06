FLORENCE, S.C. – The Wilson Tigers’ playoff journey once again starts away from home.
But this year, coach Derek Howard’s 8-2 team wants to earn more than the one win it achieved in 2018.
Much more.
The ninth-ranked Tigers’ opportunity to claim a first-round victory in this year’s Class 4A playoffs is 7:30 p.m. Friday at Hilton Head Island (5-4). The winner advances to play in the second round at Brookland-Cayce, which has a bye this week.
“We’re blessed to once again be in the playoffs,” said Howard, who has guided Wilson to the postseason each year since he took over the Tigers in 2017. “We’re playing a second-place region team, so obviously (Hilton Head Island) has had a successful season. We have a three-hour road trip, which won’t be easy. Our mental focus will have to be there.”
Wilson, the third seed from Region 6-4A, is used to this situation. As an at-large seed last year, the Tigers still won a first-round game before falling in the second at North Myrtle Beach.
This season, after Howard’s team lost consecutive games to fifth-ranked Hartsville and No. 1 Myrtle Beach, the Tigers were boosted by last week’s 28-13 victory at Marlboro County.
“It feels good to be back in the win column,” Howard said. “After you lose two in a row, you kind of lose doubt in some of the things you’re doing. But we went back to the basics.”
Wilson also went to its depth after third-string running back Taveon Johnson was injured against the Bulldogs. Cody Gunn, a senior in his first year with the Tigers, stepped in and rushed for 135 yards and a touchdown.
Howard said Johnson, as well as fellow injured running backs Chris Austin and Yavin Smith, are “day to day.”
“We want to put them in the best situations so they can fully recover,” Howard said. “We’re not trying to rush them back. But not having them is definitely a step back for us.”
While Marlboro County’s defense forced Wilson to go with run, the Tigers proved they could still make big plays with Gunn.
“I’ve said from the very beginning we are blessed with great number of talented kids who can do something with the football, offensively,” Howard said. “We definitely believe in the ‘plug-and-play’ mentality, the next man up. So Cody has done a great job. He’s been very consistent, and it’s a testament to my assistants’ coaching.
“He continued to come to practice and continued to work hard. And after getting the opportunity 10 games into the season, he got his opportunity. And, he made the most of it.”
But if Austin, Smith or Johnson are able to play Friday, that’s all the better.
“I promise you, we easily left 200 yards of rushing out there last Friday,” Howard said. “If it had been Chris or Yavin in those situations, those all would have been house calls, and we would have had two or three more touchdowns.”
If Wilson is given the opportunity to throw, the Tigers can also do that well. Tigers quarterback Zayshaun Rice has passed for 2,105 yards and 26 touchdowns. He has also rushed for 554 and six. Quillen, meanwhile has caught 56 passes for 831 yards and 12 touchdowns.
“I think Zayshaun has just got to continue to do all the little things that have made him successful,” Howard said. “I just don’t want him to press it and try to make big plays that way. He’s got to distribute the ball to the guys open and continue to run our offense with great consistency.
“And when it’s time to make a play, it will be present itself. And, he’ll be the guy to make that play.”
