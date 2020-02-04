FLORENCE, S.C. — The Wilson girls had an outright region championship at stake. So when the Tigers were threatened by Hartsville while leading 20-18 in the second quarter, Wilson shifted gears.
A much higher one.
But that’s what championship-caliber teams do.
They know what to do at those moments because they’ve conquered those too many times before.
Coach Jessica Gerald’s Tigers simply responded like this: They went on a 14-3 run to close out the first half and never looked back en route to sole possession of another Region 6-4A crown.
This latest victory improved Wilson to 8-0 in the region with two 6-4A contests left.
After not winning region in Gerald’s first year as coach, this makes it two in a row for Wilson while under her.
“This is pretty big for them,” Gerald said. “I think the kids have worked hard. They deserve it.”
But Gerald had to motivate her team after the Red Foxes, who lost 65-41 in their previous matchup, started strong. Hartsville’s Jazolyn Pendergrass even made three first-half 3-pointers before finishing Tuesday’s game with 12 points.
“I told them we can’t take anyone for granted,” Gerald said. “Every night, it has to be one game at a time.”
Loyal McQueen led the Wilson charge with nine second-quarter points before finishing the game with 27.
“Loyal scored, but Loyal is going to be Loyal every time we come out and play. She’s certainly a key for us,” Gerald said.
Teammate Chase Hayes, meanwhile, finished with seven.
“Chase hasn’t even scratched the surface yet,” Gerald said. “She can give us so much more with the screen-and-roll, and she can shoot. She can shoot the ball pretty well.”
But what’s most important to Gerald in terms of team play is raising the team’s intensity with the state playoffs starting in less than two weeks.
“You want to play really good defense and stop people,” Gerald said. “When you stop people, you can create offensive points. That’s something I stress to players time and time again. And it worked tonight.”
A’zaria Knox also scored in double figures for Hartsville with 11 points.
H 12 9 6 11 — 38
W 14 20 8 16 — 58
HARTSVILLE (38)
A’zaria Knox 11, Benjamin 2, Hudson 5, Thomas 2, Sutton 6, Jazolyn Pendergrass 12
WILSON (58)
McQueen 27, Johnson 2, Hayes 7, Rogers 6, J. Washington 5, Cameron 4, Dubose 3, K. Washington 2, Foster 2.
RECORD: W 18-3 overall, 8-0 Region 6-4A.
BOYS Hartsville 39 Wilson 34
FLORENCE — Hartsville assistant Eric Bennett was wishing for a speedy recovery for coach Yusuf English, who has the flu.
He didn’t recover quickly enough.
“I actually found out this morning I was going to be coaching tonight’s game,” Bennett said. “I was hoping he’d be better so I wouldn’t have to do this.”
But with Bennett at the helm, Red Fox senior Cesare Edwards dominated under the basket with 24 points, and Hartsville held on for the win.
“It’s a big win for us going into the playoffs,” Bennett said. “Cesare crashed the boards hard on offense and defense. He protected the paint and pretty much kept (Wilson) outside the paint the entire game.”
Ny’jae Hines, meanwhile, led the Tigers with 11 points.
H 9 8 12 10 — 39
W 7 10 7 10 — 34
HARTSVILLE (39)
Briggs 4, Knox 5, Cesare Edwards 24, Huggins 6
WILSON (34)
Ny’jae Hines 11, Muldrow 4, Bryant 5, Butler 7, Scott 5, Green 2.
