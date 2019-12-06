FLORENCE, S.C. — Wilson trailed 15-13 after the first quarter.
The Tigers responded by going on a 25-7 run in the second and winning 81-45 at home Friday night.
“I told them after the first quarter that we weren’t playing Wilson Lady Tiger basketball,” Wilson coach Jessica Gerald said. “We were not getting after it on defense, and we weren’t finishing.”
Wilson’s Loyal McQueen and Chase Hayes saw to it the Tigers had a spark after that. McQueen scored 10 points in the second quarter and finished with a game-high 31. Hayes, meanwhile, had eight in the second quarter and finished with 15. Teammate Arriyonna Rogers had 13 points by game’s end.
Suffice to say, Gerald felt better about her team at halftime.
Somewhat.
“I told them, basically, we’re not doing what we do,” Gerald said. “We weren’t sharing the ball, we were taking too many jumpshots. We score off defense, we have to put pressure on the ball to create transition layups to get transition points.”
Pressure defense and transition baskets have been Wilson’s hallmark for quite some time.
Gerald was simply glad her team got their minds back on the game.
“We definitely calmed down a bit,” Gerald said. “It was a huge crowd, the South Florence student section was seated behind our bench. But eventually, we came together and played better and came out with the win.”
The Bruins were led by Albany Wilson with 17 points, followed by Jazmyne Lyde with 13.
SF 15 7 11 12 — 45
W 13 25 18 25 — 81
SOUTH FLORENCE (45)
Snow 6, Albany Wilson 17, Jazmyne Lyde 13, Holland 3, Borden 2, Evans 4.
WILSON (81)
Johnson 5, Loyal McQueen 31, Chase Hayes 15, Arriyonna Rogers 13, J. Washington 8, Cameron 3, Merritt 2, Blakeney 2.
RECORDS: SF 0-1, W 2-0.
