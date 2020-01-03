FLORENCE, S.C. – The Wilson girls led 18-9 after the first quarter and never looked back during their 76-39 win at West Florence on Friday night. Wilson’s win also clinched the girls’ city championship for this season as the Tigers not only swept West Florence, but also South Florence.
Earlier this season against the Knights, coach Jessica Gerald’s Tigers won 70-38. This was the Tigers’ first action since playing in a Myrtle Beach holiday tournament.
“I liked that we came out strong after being off for so long,” said Gerald, whose team improved to 10-2. “We played better defense in the second half. I was especially proud of that.”
Georgia Tech signee Loyal McQueen had nine points at halftime and finished with 23, and teammate Chase Hayes had 16 points after three quarters and finished with 20.
“I liked the way when on the screen-and-roll, either Loyal can shoot it or Chase can get to the basket,” Gerald said. “They’re hard to defend, especially since Loyal can also get to the basket. And that helps Loyal be more aggressive. When she embraces that mentality, she’s hard to guard.”
As for the West girls, who struggled at the free-throw line, were led by Shakayla Williamson, who had 10 points entering the fourth quarter (she finished with 11).
W 18 12 22 24 -- 76
WF 9 9 13 8 – 39
WILSON (76)
Johnson 8, Loyal McQueen 23, Chase Hayes 20, Aryanna Rogers 11, Cameron 3, Bridges 1, Foster 7, Blakeney 3.
WEST FLORENCE (39)
Cohen 4, Burgess 7, Cook 9, Shakayla Williamson 11, Alexander 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.