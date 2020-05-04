FLORENCE, S.C. – After Derek Howard took over as Wilson’s football coach in late summer 2017, he wanted Micah Young as his defensive coordinator.
But Young, only coaching baseball at the time, wanted to see how Howard’s program did that season, during which the Tigers won the city championship and reached the playoffs.
Before the 2018 campaign, Howard pursued Young again and was successful.
“I saw how (Howard) ran the program and how his heart was there, and he was wanting to do the right thing and win all the time,” Young recalled. “I was impressed.”
Young did return to his post as the Tigers’ defensive coordinator for 2018 and ’19. As a result, Wilson’s defense recorded 25½ sacks the first season and 50 the second.
As Young, who also was Wilson’s defensive coordinator from 2000 to ’06, and ’15, walks away from football to concentrate on coaching the Tigers’ baseball team, Howard reflected on the impact Young had on his program.
“First of all, he instilled a brand of football that I think the kids had grown up seeing, a brand of toughness and commitment,” Howard said. “When you hear all the names of the players he’s coached, and of his reputation as a defensive coordinator, the buy-in was already there.”
It also helped Howard’s focus.
“It helped me provide some confidence in the kids, knowing the defensive side of the ball was going to be solid as the cogs continued to develop, offensively,” Howard said.
All of the things Howard had heard about Young’s ability to coach a defense played themselves out in a hurry.
“What didn’t make him a good defensive coordinator, I mean, he checks off so many lists,” Howard said. “He’s played the game, he understands schemes. He knows how to move chess pieces, make adjustments.
“One year, we had a four-man front. The next year, a three-man front,” he added. “One year, it was mostly cover-2. The next year, cover-3. He had that ability to adjust and adapt. He also knew the kids and the culture, so that made all of it easy for me.”
And then, there were all those sacks.
“He’s an aggressive defensive coordinator,” Howard said. “With the type of talent we have at Wilson, you look back at guys like Justin Durant and Lawrence Timmons. The stats just jump off the board. There are a lot of sacks and turnovers because of his aggressiveness.”
Howard said he expects Young to continue to be successful while just coaching Wilson’s baseball team.
“In football, defense is about schemes, thinking three or four steps ahead," Howard said. "When you really look at baseball, it seems like you would just put them out there and let them play. But there is so much on schemes and coaching, in terms of base running, in terms of aligning the defense on the field, your hitting order and what not.
"And, you have to be able to deal with those things outside the athletic team in terms of organization and structure and being able to communicate with parents and kids. He certainly did a good job of that for me, and he’ll certainly do a good job with our baseball team.”
