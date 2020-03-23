FLORENCE, S.C. – Wilson High School once again is in search of a boys' basketball coach.
After one season with the Tigers, Ken Spencer recently resigned for personal reasons, Wilson Athletic Director Derrick McQueen said.
“He turned in his resignation and said he had some personal things going on and he wanted to relinquish the boys’ basketball program,” McQueen said. “So we are looking for and in the market for a boys’ basketball coach.”
The resignation was somewhat surprising, McQueen said, but he respects Spencer’s decision.
“It kind of caught us off guard, but we respect him just coming to us and sharing with us, and obviously we wish Coach Spencer well in his future endeavors,” McQueen said. “Whether he decides to coach again or not coach again or whatever his future plans are, we wish him well and thank him for this past season.”
Spencer took over the program last year after McQueen resigned the position to become the athletic director. Previously, Spencer had coached at Fayetteville State University and St. Augustine’s while also serving as an assistant at S.C. State.
Before that he had a strong track record at the high school level. In eight seasons at Marlboro County, Spencer’s squads went 173-51 and won the 2001 state championship. His teams played for two other state championships.
He guided the Tigers to a 7-19 overall mark this past season and a 1-9 record in Region 6-4A.
“It’s not always about the wins and losses,” McQueen said. “It’s about a lot of other things that go on with the program and within the program as well. So again we want to thank him for this past season and working with our kids and working with them.
“But we have to reach out now and find us a new leader.”
McQueen said applications will be accepted for roughly the next two weeks. After that, the interview process is set to begin.
Schools are not in session right now amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but McQueen says the interview process probably won’t be disrupted too much because of it.
“Hopefully the process is going to be as normal,” he said. “… We will look to see what candidates we have, and hopefully between (Principal) Dr. (Eric) Robinson and I, we can interview them whether that’s via phone call or maybe get together and keep our social distancing.
“But we’ll work with the district and make sure we’re abiding by what we’re supposed to be doing in regards to the coronavirus and a health standpoint.”
The time frame for receiving applications is set, but McQueen said he’d like to make a hire sooner rather than later to get the players some time with the new coach during the summer.
“There are other schools out there looking for really good coaches, and we would like to be in that number,” McQueen said. “We want to find a good coach and get him signed so that if all works well, when June comes the kids can get in the gym with that coach and get some summer time together and start to build some things. That’s always important.”
