FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Athletic Hall of Fame member Carlos Powell can go home again.
The former star at Wilson High School and the University of South Carolina was announced Wednesday as the Tiger boys' basketball coach. Powell will be the Wilson boys' third coach in three years. Ken Spencer coached Wilson last season. And the season before that, school athletic director Derrick McQueen was the program's coach for seven years, going 109-52 with two Class 4A state runner-up finishes.
“We want to welcome you back home," McQueen spoke to Powell during a Zoom conference. "The one thing that attracted us to you is your passion and your commitment and your dedication. As you have shown in your travels, you have always each summer came back and given to our community and to our kids.
"To have you in town pretty full-time to work with the kids, not just on the floor but in the classroom, to show them how it's done, hopefully we can reach that milestone," he added. "That’s something we did back in 2007. We’ve gotten back to the state championship on two different occasions and came up short. Hopefully, you’re going to be the guy, the guy to get us over the top.”
Before Powell graduated from Wilson, where he was all-state and a region player of the year, he also played at West Florence.
At South Carolina, Powell was an all-SEC pick and was MVP of the 2005 NIT tourney. He finished his career there with 1,541 points and 641 rebounds during 132 games. At the 2019 SEC tournament, Powell was honored as an SEC legend.
Powell then was on NBA training-camp rosters with Golden State and Phoenix. Also, he played in what was the CBA and what is now known as the NBA G League.
He also played for more than a decade overseas by being on rosters in Iran, Israel, New Zealand, Venezuela and South Korea.
Powell spent this past season as an assistant at Ridge View, which won its third straight Class 4A state crown. He had replaced Christian Savage, who left there to take over South Florence before this past season.
Ridge View coach Yerrick Stoneman thinks Powell can bring a lot of positives to Wilson's program.
"I think the kids there better be ready," Stoneman said. "(Powell) is known for 'doggwork.' The kids better be ready to work. He's definitely going to make them work hard. He's going to push them and do all those things to get them better. Once those kids realize he's been there, he's done it, he's been a professional player overseas, the kids will know he knows what it's going to take.
"He has high knowledge as a coach as well," Stoneman added. "He brought a lot to the table this past season for our team. He works hard on skills development and team development. Those things are crucial. If you have better players, you'll have a better team, and he understood that. He'll preach defense. If you're not willing to play defense, you're probably not going to be out on the court."
Speaking of "doggwork," Powell touched on that as his last quote of a Zoom interview with McQueen.
"Thank you, guys," Powell said. "I'm looking forward to the opportunity. To the fans, the students, the community, the dog work is coming. Doggwork is coming."
