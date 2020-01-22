FLORENCE, S.C. – Just as 2019 state runner-up Spring Valley started to pull away, first-year West Florence girls’ coach Kevin Robinson said there was plenty of time.
After all, it was the third quarter.
At third quarter’s end, a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Shakayla Williamson changed everything in Wednesday’s Class 5A non-region matchup. Although her shot brought the Knights within 43-38, it was the spark that ignited West’s 22-12 fourth-quarter run and 60-55 win.
“That was big,” Robinson said. “That was a huge shift of momentum. We needed a basket, and she stepped up big time.”
Williamson finished with 16 points, tying Zy'Breayziah Alexander for the team high. But teammate Shakaylah Cohen owned that pivotal fourth quarter, scoring 13 of her game-total 16.
For a Knights squad that let Tuesday’s close game get away in a loss to Carolina Forest, Robinson thinks his team needed a win like Wednesday’s.
“They dug down deep and fought to get the victory,” said Robinson, whose team improved to 9-9. “So, I’m very proud of them tonight.”
Robinson is most proud of Cohen, who was disappointed in her effort against Carolina Forest.
“I then told her, ‘What are you going to do? Are you going to come out and play ball? What’s going to happen?’ She accepted the challenge and just balled out in that fourth quarter,” Robinson said. “And that’s what I expect of her. She’s my leader and one of the players I look at to come through. And when we needed her tonight, she made some huge baskets in the fourth quarter to help put the game away.”
After another Williamson 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter, two Cohen free throws later gave West the lead for good at 51-49 with 4:03 left. Cohen then followed with back-to-back layups, and the Knights never looked back.
While Cohen dominated the fourth quarter, Robinson couldn’t help but give credit again to Williamson for her shot that ended the third.
“That was the basket that really got the momentum going in our favor,” Robinson said. “The kids were really excited after that, and they were really ready to play.”
West returns to Region 6-5A action Friday at Conway, and Robinson feels a lot more confident about his team.
“This puts us on a positive note,” Robinson said. “So this win was huge. We just hope to be continuing the momentum we built from tonight.”
SV 12 2 19 12 -- 55
WF 9 12 17 22 -- 60
SPRING VALLEY (55)
Mitchell 4, Ariana Wilkes 11, Liebert 4, Entzminger 9, Anthony 3, Lauryn Taylor 22, Lance 2.
WEST FLORENCE (60)
Shakaylah Cohen 15, McKnight 4, Burgess 5, Zy'Breayziah Alexander 16, Cook 2, Shakayla Williamson 16, Dawson 2.
RECORD: WF 9-9.
