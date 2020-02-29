FLORENCE, S.C. -- Whale Branch's boys won 58-46 in overtime over North Charleston in today's SCHSL Class 2A lower-state final at the Florence Center.
Nick Pringle's layup with 3:03 left in overtime gave Whale Branch the lead for good. The game went into overtime tied at 42 after Pringle threw down a thundering dunk with 14 seconds left in regulation off a missed 3-pointer by teammate Jaylin Parrales.
Whale Branch will now play Gray Collegiate at 5 p.m. Friday for the state crown at Columbia's Colonial Life Arena.
In Saturday's game, Pringle led Whale Branch with 19 points. Darjawuan Brown, meanwhile, led North Charleston with 14, followed by Deshawn Murray with 12.
NC 15 13 4 10 -- 46
WB 10 8 7 17 16 -- 58
NORTH CHARLESTON (46)
Darjawuan Brown 14, Bennett 4, Planter 5, Deshawn Murray 12, Green 8, McNeil 3.
WHALE BRANCH (58)
Hogue 4, Reeves 9, Nick Pringle 19, Parrales 9, McVay 4, Williams 6, Marshall 7
