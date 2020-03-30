Morning News
FLORENCE, S.C. — Chandar Anderson has the fastest time in the Class 5A boys’ 400 meters and has already committed to continue his track career at Claflin University.
But what is it that pushes Anderson to even greater heights?
What is it that motivates him to run an extra (or five) 150-meter sprints after a grueling practice as part of West Florence’s track team?
“It just helps me because after practice, I’m already like dead tired. But at the end of race, I’m also going to feel like that,” said Anderson, a senior whose top time this suspended season is 50.29 seconds. “If I can run 150 at full pace here, I want to do that during the final part of an actual race then.”
In racing, extra burst of speed at race’s end is called the kick. It’s what separates the field in distance and middle-distance races that can set the stage for some dramatic finishes.
“First off, Chandar has the build for this,” West boys’ track coach Racheed Gause said. “He’s long, he’s lean and he’s strong for his size, because we’re in the weight room constantly throughout the season. All that are what makes him dangerous in the 400.”
And Gause has no problem when Anderson asks if he can do extra sprints after practice.
“We’d be done with a full practice, and he’d ask me if he could run a couple of 150s,” Gause said. “And I’d say, ‘Yes sir. We need you to be coming in at 48 or 49 seconds.”
Anderson also ran the 400 last year, but he was a hurdler during his first two years with the Knights.
“When I was in middle school, I tried out for basketball and football, but I was told I wasn’t tall enough,” Anderson recalled. “But I was quick and had endurance. So I tried track my freshman year, and it just went from there.”
This season, Anderson won his event at the Azalea/Raising Canes Invitational, as well at a meet hosted by Darlington.
“I also ran an indoor meet in Columbia in February, and there I placed fourth and was timed at 51.6,” Anderson said.
After finishing second in last year’s Region 6-5A meet, and finishing 16th in that state qualifier, Anderson was ready to take that step to the next level. But now that the season is indefinitely suspended because of the coronavirus, he simply wants that chance to compete again.
“I wanted to really improve over the summer,” Anderson said. “Since this season has been shortened, I feel cheated because I really feel I could have run a 48 or something.”
If the season does resume, Anderson believes he has the mental preparation to do something special.
“There’s always going to be someone bigger, stronger or quicker,” he said. “But if you can beat them mentally when you get in the blocks, you can win. It’s about not being scared of facing competition.”
