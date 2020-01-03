FLORENCE, S.C. — Late in Friday’s game, five unanswered points by West Florence’s Travis Cooper finally put away a pesky Wilson squad and set the tone for the Knights' 63-53 win.
The win clinched the Knights' first sweep of Wilson since the 2015-16 season.
"I told the guys before the game that this game was for pride," West coach Daryl Jarvis said. "We are 2-2 against Darlington. And Wilson wasn't too pleased with what we did to them the last time (a 71-53 Knight win), so they were going to come in here and they wanted revenge. And I don't blame them."
West Florence (9-5), which led 29-25 at halftime, then outscored the Tigers 21-7 during the third quarter.
"We just wanted to execute better offensively in the second half. Defensively, we were fine," Jarvis said. "Offensively, I thought we had been rushing things a bit. So, we wanted to settle down and we switched some of the things we did and gave them a different look to free up the guards so they could find the bigs. That's what set up the third quarter for us."
But late in the fourth quarter, after the Tigers rallied from a double-digit deficit and got within 52-48 on a Zandae Butler layup, Cooper took charge.
After Cooper scored on a putback to make it 54-48, he then converted a three-point play to give West a nine-point advantage.
Wilson never recovered.
"That was real huge because we didn't want them to get any closer than 52-48," Jarvis said. "His putback was important. One of the things we always talk about late in games is crashing the board. Other teams are usually tired, so we try to get some second-chance points when we can."
Cooper finished with 14 points, as did teammate Shaquielle White. The Knights' Shakeem White also finished in double figures with 13.
The Tigers were led by Ny'jae Hines with 17.
WF 16 13 21 13 -- 63
W 15 10 7 21 -- 53
WEST FLORENCE (63)
Brigman 7, Shaquielle White 14, Shakeem White 13, Driggers 2, Cunningham 3, Lloyd 2, McBride 4, Travis Cooper 14, Taylor 2, Bruce 2,
WILSON (53)
Ny'jae Hines 17, Muldrow 8, Bryant 4, Butler 9, Sherrills 8, Robinson 3, Scott 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.