FLORENCE, S.C. — It wasn’t a particularly good week of preparation for Pearson Mixon.
“I’ve been dealing with a lot of illnesses and had something wrong with my ankle,” the West Florence senior said. “So I was kind of taking it easy this whole week. I bumped down a lot in the mileage and was focusing more on just recovering.”
He didn’t feel much better at the start of Wednesday’s Region 6-5A cross country meet, but the ending provided momentary relief at least.
Mixon finished with a time of 16:52 at the Freedom Florence course to capture the top spot on the boys’ side by a wide margin.
“I took it out really fast; way faster than I wanted to,” Mixon said. “I think my first mile was like 4:58, so I decided to slow down a little bit and kept that same pace. It was a brutal race, but I ran pretty well.”
The Knights’ top runner finished 21 seconds ahead of St. James’ Ryan Hughes, which wasn’t too much of a shock considering how fast he started.
“About half a mile in I turned around and saw that I was a solid 20 or 30 meters ahead of everybody, which is really far,” he said. “Especially with the caliber of runners we have in this race. But I got off to a great start and was able to stretch the lead even further the rest of the way.”
Mixon finished ninth in the region race last year but was able to take over a minute off his time. He did fall short his personal best time for the course (16:40), but that wasn’t on his mind afterward.
“I (wasn’t) too disappointed that I didn’t break it,” he said. “I’ve had a great season so far and that’s all that matters.”
It was Carolina Forest who took the team title on the boys’ side with a score of 39 to edge second-place Socastee, who finished with 46 points. St. James was third (62) followed by West (95) and South Florence (134).
Connor Bailey finished in 16th place for the Knights with a time of 18:58.22 and South Florence’s Daniel Kasitz paced the Bruins with a 21st-place finish and a time of 19:47.
On the girls’ side, it was St. James coming away with the title in a narrow victory over Socastee. The Sharks had six of the top 15 runners to finish with 35 points while the Braves had five of the top fifteen and wound up with 39 points.
Carolina Forest was third with 94 points to just beat out South Florence in fourth with 95. West Florence (127) was fifth followed by Conway (146).
St. James’ Amelia Johnson took the top spot with a time of 21:36. South Florence’s Caelin Sloan (22:47) finished sixth and West Florence’s Cassandra Hitch (23:56) placed 15th.
Both Pearson and Sloan earned spots on the All-Region teams.
BOYS
WEST FLORENCE
1. Pearson Mixon (1st, 16:52); 2. Connor Bailey (16th, 18:52.22); 3. Jacobo Garcia Rivera (22nd, 19:54); 4. Alex Kennedy (29th, 21:18); 5. Tyson Jackson (30th, 21:28).
SOUTH FLORENCE
1. Daniel Kasitz (21st, 19:47); 2. Ivan Morris (25th, 20:18); 3. Andrew Love (28th, 21:17); 4. Hunter Matthews (33rd, 21:59); 5. Anthony McKithen (34th, 22:37).
GIRLS
SOUTH FLORENCE
1. Caelin Sloan (6th, 22:47); 2. Aubrey Crawford (19th, 25:12); 3. Kiley Meadows (20th, 25:28); 4. Haley Martin (23rd, 25:56); 5. Rachel Shumate (27th, 27:26).
WEST FLORENCE
1. Cassandra Hitch (15th, 23:56); 2. Jordan Roberts (24th, 26:04); 3. Mackinley Perry (25th, 26:46); 4. Adelaide Bausmith (29th, 27:55); 5. Kennadee Roberts (34th, 29:29).
