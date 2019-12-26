FLORENCE, S.C. – A West Florence-South Florence matchup won’t happen this year in the Pepsi Carolina Classic.
With a chance to set up a 6 p.m. showdown today against their cross-town rival Bruins, coach Daryl Jarvis’ Knights lost 54-26 to North Augusta on Thursday in the first round at the Florence Center.
“A little humble pie don’t hurt nobody,” said West coach Daryl Jarvis, whose team’s six-game winning streak ended with Thursday’s loss.
In light of that, today’s schedule will involve North Augusta playing South Florence at 6 p.m., and West Florence plays Hartsville at 3 p.m.
“The difference today is we didn’t match their intensity,” Jarvis said. “They had a great game plan. We had a great game plan. They just executed better than we did. We didn’t do the little things that we normally do, like boxing out and getting after loose balls and going to the basket aggressively. I told the guys after the game there was no need for me to go in and scream and holler. Things just happen. We had won six in a row.
“Sometimes, you’ve just got to eat that humble pie.”
Meanwhile, North Augusta’s Jordan Wilburn was dominating in the paint with 12 rebounds. He also finished with eight points and four assists.
“(Wilburn) killed us,” Jarvis said. “He got every offensive rebound in the world. And so just all the little things and nuances we’re normally good at, we just weren’t good at tonight. And North Augusta was phenomenal in every aspect.”
The Yellow Jackets (4-7) took command during the second quarter, going on a 13-0 run to close out the first half. A Jordan Wilburn putback started the run, and a deep 3-pointer by Myles Cooper highlighted it.
“I thought they finished at the basket well,” Jarvis said. “I told our team how disappointed I was at how we attacked the basket when we had the opportunity. We were flailing and looking for calls too much. In the last six games, we were looking for everything. We would be aggressive and go to the glass and let the cards fall where they may. But North Augusta just bullied us tonight. There was nothing we could do.”
And at the free-throw line, West made 1 of 7.
“When Shaquielle (White) shot an air ball at the foul line, I just said it’s going to be a long night,” Jarvis said. “And sometimes, that just happens.”
And right before halftime, Colin Rodrigues sank a basket to account for his team’s 29-17 halftime lead.
The 2017 Carolina Classic runner-up Yellow Jackets, meanwhile, maintained their intensity in the third quarter with pressure defense, clutch outside shooting and putting themselves in position for easy putbacks.
Going into the fourth quarter with a 44-24 lead, North Augusta did not let up and capitalized on a 3-pointer by Rodrigues.
The only suspense near game’s end was whether the Yellow Jackets would extend their lead to 30 points, leading 53-26 with 45 seconds left in the game.
NA;12;17;15;10;–;54
WF;8;9;7;2;–;26
NORTH AUGUSTA 54
Colin Rodrigues 17, Myles Cooper 3, Kaleb Cooper 5, Jordan Wilburn 8, Tony Caldwell 1, Naijah Buchanan 6, Omarion Byrd 2, Austin Harrell 6, Terry Richberg 4, Matt Baskett 2
WEST FLORENCE 26
Shaquielle White 4, Shakeem White 9, Lloyd 2, Cooper 8, Taylor 3.
RECORD: WF 7-4, NA 4-7.
