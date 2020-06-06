FLORENCE, S.C. — West Florence High School has hired Nate Livesay as its boys’ basketball coach, replacing Daryl Jarvis.
The Knights publicized Livesay’s hire Saturday afternoon on social media.
Jarvis left the Knights last month, after two years at the helm, to coach Dreher’s boys. Livesay will be the Knights’ third coach in four years. Before Jarvis took over West for the 2017-18 campaign, Pete Ellis resigned in spring 2018 after eight seasons.
Livesay coached Sumter’s boys for eight years, ending that campaign in 2011 with a record of 155-55. During that time, he once led the Gamecocks to five consecutive region championships and earned his team two trips to the lower-state final.
He then coached Beaufort High School’s boys from 2014 until ’17 and posted a 37-32 record. Also during that time, Livesay guided the program to a region crown and first postseason win in a decade.
“He had probably the best team in the past 25 years at Beaufort High,” said Nick Field, who was an assistant under Livesay and is now athletic director at SCISA Beaufort Academy.
After Beaufort High, Livesay coached Beaufort Academy's boys for two seasons before resigning (Field was also his assistant there). It was during that stint that Livesay earned his 200th career victory.
Livesay’s most recent job was working for the World Orphans organization as director of economic empowerment.
Livesay was unavailable Saturday for comment.
“Coach Livesay will do a tremendous job at West Florence,” Field said. “He’s a very experienced coach. He’s coached a ton of talent. He really knows his X’s and O’s. When we were coaching together, I knew that on any given night, we were going to have the best coaching staff.”
Field continued to talk about Livesay’s potential at West.
“He’s going to be able to make any program a contender in a couple of years, if it isn’t, already,” Field said. “He’ll be able to capitalize on talent. He had some good teams at Sumter, so he’s going to do a really good job at his next stop.”
Field was asked what makes Livesay a good basketball coach.
“It’s just his knowledge, he knows so much about the game,” Field said. “He’s able to teach things that some other coaches can’t — or has trouble teaching. He just knows so much, he gets really technical with it. He just has a great basketball mind.”
Field talked about Livesay’s coaching style.
“It’s very slow and methodical,” Field said. “He’s going to play zone defense for the most part. And he’s going to hit you with set after set, offense after offense. He’s really able to coach against the other team really well and understand where their weak points are and take advantage of that.”
