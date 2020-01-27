FLORENCE, S.C. – There wasn’t a broadcast journalism track available at Clemson University when West Florence High School senior Katie Florio was deciding on her college destination.
Still, she felt that was the right choice.
“When I went to college, I knew with this type of career I was going to do a lot more than just go to class,” Florio said. “So I got really involved with internships and gaining real-work experience.”
It all paid off in a big way when she came across an exciting opportunity late last year – with the Minnesota Twins.
Florio joined the world of professional baseball earlier this month and recently made the move to the North Star State to be a part of the Twins' broadcast team for the upcoming 2020 season.
Florio graduated from Clemson in December after 3½ years, and knowing her college career was winding down, she reached out and applied to a number of different potential employers.
“Long story short, this opportunity with the Twins came up and I went through the interview process,” Florio said. “Everything felt like it would be a good fit, and I got the job in the very beginning of January. ...
“I think it’s a great place to start, and I’m really happy to be here.”
The West Florence grad will mainly be working with the Twins’ in-house radio network, she said, doing a little bit of everything.
“Once the season comes around, doing pregame and postgame interviews in the clubhouse with the players, coaching staff, that kind of thing,” Florio said. “Then I’ll help create content for the radio station and I’ll create my own feature segments on players. It’s a lot of different responsibilities at this point.”
But nothing that isn't out of her wheelhouse. Florio said she was a “one-man band” a lot of times in college, well-versed in being able to write, shoot and edit her own content.
She was a radio co-host one summer and also wrote content for the Clemson Insider. Florio also had a variety of internships for local news stations and websites during her time as a Tiger as well being part of the ESPNU Campus Connection program.
Perhaps her best experience came last summer as a sideline reporter for the Falmouth Commodores (Washington, Connecticut) in the prestigious Cape Cod Baseball League. Florio did freelance reporting for Fox College Sports as well.
“I think my long-term goal is to eventually get into television and the on-air aspect of broadcasting,” she said. “But I think this a great opportunity that everyone in the industry should know how know to do and appreciate. It’s really, really interesting to see just how many moving parts go into a successful broadcast. When you see it or listen to it at home, you see the talent side, but you don’t see how much is going on behind the scenes to make that happen.
“So I’m really taking those skills I learned in college and transferring them here.”
Florio has a strong background that helped fuel her love for sports in general. Her father, Perry Florio, is a former professional hockey player and former coach of the Pee Dee Pride East Coast Hockey League team that was based in Florence. Her brother Ryan is a Division I pitcher for Mount St. Mary’s University.
Katie Florio played softball and was a cheerleader for the Knights, graduating in 2016.
“Sports have always been a part of our family and a passion of mine,” Florio said. “Out of all of those sports, I’ve really taken a liking to baseball. It was something I was introduced to at an early age. After my summer on Cape Cod, where it was baseball every day, I realized just how much I enjoyed it. It’s one of my favorites and one I would love to work in, but I’m not limiting my career to just one sport.
“I want to see everything this career field has to offer, and this is a good starting point.”
