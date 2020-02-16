Morning News
FLORENCE, S.C. — When Kevin Robinson took over the girls’ basketball team at West Florence, he had a two-tiered challenge.
One was to improve the Knights’ chances for a strong playoff run after they were a first-round elimination last year as a fourth seed from their region.
Second, Robinson had to find a way to compensate for returning starter Ny’Drea Bradley, who missed this season because of a torn ACL.
Consider both missions accomplished, and West is the No. 2 seed from Region 6-5A. Now, the Knights will host Berkeley at 7 p.m. in Tuesday’s first round of the state playoffs.
What helped this young West team improve was Robinson’s emphasis on the little things.
“Even in practice, I may blow my whistle 150 times, stressing those little things,” said Robinson, whose team went 12-13 overall but 7-3 in the region. “If I allow the little mistakes to happen in practice, that can affect big things when it comes to the game. Every practice counts, every point counts. That free throw you made or missed could be the difference. Those things can bite you at game’s end.”
Then, after learning Bradley’s injury would keep her off the court this season, Robinson had to experiment with lineups until he got it right.
“I had to shift kids around, playing different positions,” Robinson said. “But they accepted their new roles. At the beginning, it was a little power struggle. But as the games went on, they listened and they bought in and believed they could do this.”
While the Knights returned last season’s leading scorer in Shakaylah Cohen, Zy’Breayziah Alexander made the transition from playing junior varsity last season to becoming the 2019-20 Knights’ breakthrough player with an average of 11.5 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. Not to mention, 3.2 steals.
Alexander was runner-up in the region player of the year race to South Florence’s Albany Wilson.
“I didn’t know what player I had, at first, in (Alexander),” said Robinson, a Wilson boys’ assistant the previous three seasons. “There were lots of things for her to learn. Right now, she plays the No. 4 guard position. But she had to make a transition where I didn’t have a lot of time to teach her, and now she’s our team’s leading scorer. I put a lot on her shoulders, and I’m super excited for her with her being a 10th-grader.”
Alexander is part of a starting lineup with no seniors. West’s other starters are juniors: Cohen (10.3 points per game), Shakayla Williamson, Annalia Cook and Amaura Burgess.
Before Tuesday’s game, Robinson is stressing more of the mental game.
“I want to keep our team grounded,” Robinson said. “The No. 1 thing to do, like I have done all season, is preach one game at a time. Everybody is 0-0. It doesn’t matter what you did before now. So, let’s put our best foot forward in order to compete the best we can in the playoffs.”
