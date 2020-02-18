FLORENCE, S.C. — West Florence girls’ coach Kevin Robinson sat at his desk, trying to absorb the heartbreak his Knights had just suffered.
With all its might Tuesday against Berkeley, West Florence stormed from a 30-18 deficit to get within 35-34 with 18.2 seconds left on Shakayla Williamson’s first free throw.
Her second? It landed on the front of the rim and rolled off.
The Stags, in turn, added a Jordan Faison free throw to account for the 36-34 victory that ended the Knights’ season.
“Nobody’s hurting more for my girls than me,” said Robinson, whose team ends the season at 12-14. “If I could take the game back, I would. But unfortunately, like I just told my girls, that’s part of life. That’s life lessons: You win some, you lose some.”
But what Robinson reflected upon after that was his team’s will to try to win this one after falling behind by double digits.
“The character of this team is the same as it has been all year long,” Robinson said. “They’ve never given up in any game. We’ve been in tough situations all year long. Tonight, they found a way to answer the bell. Although their effort came up short, this team has no quit in them. We just keep preaching, ‘Fight, fight. Believe, believe.”
After West fell behind 30-18 on an early fourth-quarter bucket by Peighton Jambor (she finished with a game-high 11 points), the Knights certainly did answer the bell with 3-pointers by Ciera McKnight and Williamson.
“That was a big momentum shift we had,” Robinson said. “Those two 3-pointers gave us life when we were looking for a spark.”
After a Stag turnover, a Zy’Breayziah Alexander putback brought the Knights within 30-26.
After West’s Shakaylah Cohen sank 1 of 2 free throws, however, Berkeley blocked an Alexander layup that resulted in 3-pointer by Berkeley’s Skylar Scott to stretch her team’s lead back to 33-27.
But West did not go away.
While Berkeley’s lead was 35-29, Robinson screamed from the Knights’ sideline, “Go win it!”
After an Alexander free throw brought the Knights within 35-30, McKnight sank another 3-pointer. After a Stag miss, Williamson rebounded it and was fouled with West trailing 35-33, giving the Knights a chance to send this game into overtime.
But it was not meant to be, as West made 3 of 8 fourth-quarter free throws.
“We didn’t do what we needed to do at the end,” Robinson said. “I felt that Berkeley outhustled us at times. When it came down to it, they just made the plays at the end to be successful.”
Berkeley especially did that in the second quarter, outscoring the Knights 11-4 and taking a 19-13 lead into halftime.
“They outhustled us then. I talked to them at halftime about that, too,” Robinson said.
But what Robinson said he’ll take into the offseason is his team’s determination. He has plenty of reason for optimism as there were no seniors in West’s Tuesday starting lineup.
While he expects his team’s trajectory to be upward, he wants the Knights to remember what happened Tuesday.
“It’s about how you bounce back,” Robinson said. “I told them to take this feeling and hold on to it to make them hungrier to be successful next year because we’re going to come out of the gates swinging next year.”
B 8 11 9 8 — 36
WF 9 4 5 16 — 34
BERKELEY (36)
Smith 7, Reid 3, Faison 5, Scott 7, Peighton Jambor 11, Douglas 1, Rivers 2.
WEST FLORENCE (34)
Cohen 7, McKnight 6, Burgess 3, Alexander 8, Cook 6, Williamson 4.
RECORD: WF 12-14.
