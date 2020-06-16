FLORENCE, S.C. — West Florence’s football team is back in training, doing its part to resume sports.
Coach Jody Jenerette’s Knights conducted their first practice in Phase 1 of the SCHSL’s three-phase plan through which football can return. Phases 2 and 3 have no timeline. But in two weeks, equipment like footballs can be used in practice.
After turning in their physicals, signing COVID-19 waivers and having their thermal temperatures checked, it was back to action.
Fifty-six players, in all, were there.
“I’m super happy with these guys,” said Jenerette, entering his third year as West’s coach. He was the 2018 Morning News Football Coach of the year. “The biggest thing, with these guys, was we had to do the (Planet HS, which are pre-participation forms) aspect of things. Nobody knows about (Planet HS) except coaches and athletes and parents. It is a bear. And I’m just super happy with a lot of our guys for clearing (Planet HS) and did what they were supposed to do. It was a good day, great weather.”
The Knights had to work out in groups of no more than 10 (nine players, one coach).
“We did our body weight exercises in one spot. And in another, we did long runs, and then other body weight stuff in another spot,” Jenerette said. “We did a lot of agility work, and that kind of stuff. And, the kids did good with it.”
Considering West was unable to conduct spring practice because of the pandemic, Jenerette was happy with his team’s progress.
“Not really knowing where anybody is, we’ve got a good grasp on our guys, so we’re happy,” Jenerette said. “I told the coaches to aim not really for a 10 today, we’re shooting for a 1. Teach them, make sure they’ve got their legs back under them. We accomplished that, so we’re happy.”
Count Knights star Semaj Johnson as one of the happy players.
“It’s exciting, it’s better than being in the house all day long,” Johnson said. “It’s good to see everybody staying healthy. I’ve just been praying for their families and stuff. It’s just good to see everybody out there.”
Teammate Greg Jones agreed.
“We did a good job today, coming out and getting some good work in,” Jones said. “I liked the sprinting and running and backpedaling. That was some good stuff. It warmed us up and got us feeling right.”
That sense of family was what Jenerette wanted to emphasize at practice’s end.
“I just missed our guys. With all that’s going on in society today, and with all that’s on TV, Twitter, social media, it’s just good to kind of bring them back into the fold where people love them, and we love them,” Jenerette said. “I just saw a lot of growth today, and tomorrow, we’ll get it going again.”
However long it takes to get to Phase 2 of this three-phase plan, Jenerette said, the Knights are in it for the long haul.
“We hope Phase 2 takes over, soon,” Jenerette said. “If it doesn’t, we understand. But we’re going to do all we can get to do before Phase 2 gets here.”
