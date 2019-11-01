FLORENCE, S.C. – It was what every senior lives for, and West Florence quarterback Hale Emerson was determined to make the most of his final home game at Memorial Stadium.
“He said, ‘This is my team, and we’re going to win tonight,’” recalled Knights coach Jody Jenerette.
Hale lived up to his words, accounting for two touchdowns during the Knights’ 17-6 victory over rival South Florence to account for their fourth consecutive victory in the series.
“We had beaten South Florence three times, and this was our fourth, so I wanted to give it all I had,” Emerson said. “I had to lay it out on the line every play.”
Although Emerson accounted for 107 yards total offense, two of his plays were so pivotal, they told the tale of Friday’s game.
“That’s the best game he’s played since he’s been at West Florence,” Jenerette said.
Late in the first quarter, facing third and goal, Emerson found a wall of Bruin defenders in front of him. All he could do was stretch the ball out as far as he could as he neared the goal line – and it worked for a 1-yard TD and 6-0 West lead.
“I was just hoping the get the ball over the goal line. That was all I was thinking about,” Emerson said.
But as with every play, there’s credit to go around.
“It was great effort by Hale,” Jenerette said. “We blocked well tonight. We blocked a lot better than I thought we were going to block, to be honest with you. And we took advantage of that.”
Then, after Hahsaun Wilson scored from the 11 to tie the game at 6 (Alex Koye’s point-after kick missed its mark), it was up to Emerson to direct a response late in the second quarter.
One play after rushing for a first down, Emerson completed a 30-yard pass to tight end Dylan Snyder, who moved the Knights to the South 26.
“We just needed a big play, and I trust Dylan to make that kind of catch and get us where we need to be,” Emerson said. “And, we got the big play.”
It was also the result of the Knights seeing something they could exploit.
“We saw something in their coverage that we liked, and we took advantage of it,” Jenerette said. “Hale just stepped into all of his throws tonight. I can’t say enough about how well he threw the football.”
After stalling at the Bruin 3, where West faced fourth down, Emerson faked a handoff and completed a TD pass to none other than Snyder. After Hale connected with Snyder again on the two-point pass, the Knights led 14-6.
It stayed that way until early in the fourth quarter when Steven Snell kicked a 22-yard field goal to account for the game’s final points.
South Florence is left wondering what might have been if it weren’t for a couple of plays where the ball could have bounced one side of the other.
When the game was scoreless, South’s Jahmeik Scott recovered a Chris Brigman fumble. But on the next play, West got the ball back after George Floyd recovered a La’Norris Sellers fumble. And that’s what to the Knights’ first touchdown.
Knights running back Terry McKithen, meanwhile, finished Friday's game with 135 yards.
SF 0 6 0 0 -- 6
WF 6 8 0 3 -- 17
FIRST QUARTER
WF – Hale Emerson 1 run (kick blocked), :16.6
SECOND QUARTER
SF – Hahsaun Wilson 11 run ( kick failed), 7:05
WF – Dylan Snyder 3 pass from Emerson (Snyder pass from Emerson), 2:06
FOURTH QUARTER
WF – Steven Snell 22 FG, 11:40
