FLORENCE, S.C. — Semaj Johnson wasn’t supposed to step into a starting role during his sophomore season, at least not as quickly as he did.
But a preseason injury forced the West Florence defensive lineman into the deep end from the start.
“It was challenging,” Johnson said of the sudden role change. “But you’ve just got to adjust to the role really fast and grow up fast — maybe faster than others.”
It’s been a rapid rise since then, as Johnson has gone from rookie to leader in a single season as the only returning starter along the DL for West Florence this year — and he’s played like it.
The 6-foot-1, 220-pound junior has been the Knights’ top pass-rusher as they get set to face city rival South Florence at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium.
“For two years, he’s kind of been a rock for our program,” West Florence coach Jody Jenerette said. “He does everything right — he does a great job in the classroom first, he’s extremely respectful and on the football field he’s a true leader.”
It didn’t happen overnight, though, as Johnson said it took a while to grow into his new roles — both last year and this year. It wasn’t until West Florence’s fourth game against rival Wilson in 2018 when he finally started to feel comfortable, he said.
“It took a while,” Johnson said. “It took longer than I expected. I thought varsity was going to be like JV, but when people tell you it’s faster, it’s way faster, and everyone’s a lot stronger and a lot smarter in terms of football. ...
“I think the atmosphere against Wilson kind of forced me to adjust quickly to the game, so it kind of made me feel like I had to take a step up. I felt pretty comfortable the rest of the year.”
Johnson entered the 2019 season knowing he was not only going to be back in a starting role, but he was the only defensive lineman returning for a retooled West Florence defense.
“We lost two linemen from last year, so I knew we were going to young,” he said. “So I just tried to kind of step into that big brother role. I just want the guide the guys in the right direction and focus everybody on winning. ...
“I’m not looking at the statistics right now. I’m just focused on winning games.”
Even so, Johnson has been a force all season. He’s second on the team with 56 combined tackles and leads West Florence with 10 tackles for a loss and six sacks.
“The biggest thing you have to do is make sure you coach him right, because he’s going to do exactly what you tell him,” Jenerette said. “His strength has really improved since last year, and we’ve got to make an even bigger jump next year in the weight room.”
Johnson has also seen time on offense at tight end and as a fullback — rushing six times for 76 yards and three touchdowns.
“He’ll do anything you ask of him,” Jenerette said. “He’d probably make a great tight end, but we need him on defense.
“He studies the game and he knows the game. That’s his biggest asset — he knows exactly where he’s supposed to be every play.”
