FLORENCE, S.C. — It was the happiest of accidents when Sumter had a scheduling conflict for its originally scheduled games today against West Florence at Charlotte’s Spectrum Center.
After it was discovered Sumter couldn’t make it, Darlington stepped in to be the opponent. The West and Darlington girls will play at noon today in Charlotte, followed by the boys’ game. Not only will the teams get to play in an NBA arena, they get to watch the Charlotte Hornets’ pregame shootaround as well as their game tonight against the Brooklyn Nets.
“It’s going to be super fun,” Darlington boys’ coach Anthony Heilbronn said. “It’ll be a great atmosphere. A lot of kids probably haven’t even been to an NBA game, much less played on an NBA court. And now, they’ll get to do it.”
The boys’ game will bring particular intrigue because a last-second shot by the Falcons’ Deuce Hudson beat the Knights in the Turkey Shootout semifinals.
According to West boys’ coach Daryl Jarvis, the athletic department simply seized on the opportunity to answer an email by the Hornets asking if they wanted to play.
“Once we found out we could get a date, we could set it up,” Jarvis said.
And to set it up against a local team to play on an NBA court? That’s quite the occasion.
“It’ll be good for the kids,” Jarvis said. “And it’s more exposure for the kids, to get them out. And what better way to do that than to play another local team?”
West Florence athletic director Greg Johnson was previously an assistant principal at Darlington.
“(Johnson) told us about the opportunity, and we certainly wanted to do it,” Heilbronn said. “We were originally supposed to play West Florence that night anyway before they got the opportunity to play in Charlotte. But once we had a chance to get in the games, it was something our principal (Cortney Gehrke) and athletic director (Michael Jordan) certainly wanted as well.”
After the Hornets game, Jarvis said, his boys’ team will stay overnight in Columbia so the Knights won’t have to travel as far Saturday for their 3:30 p.m. game against Blythewood in the Cardinal Newman Showcase.
“We’ll take a break Sunday and then play Hartsville on Monday,” Jarvis said. “That’s almost like an NBA schedule, isn’t it?”
