FLORENCE, S.C. – Suffice to say, West Florence is back on track.
After their six-game winning streak ended with Thursday’s loss to North Augusta, coach Daryl Jarvis’ Knights twice built double-digit leads in the first half and won 64-45 against Hartsville in Friday’s consolation action from the Pepsi Carolina Classic.
“We had to have some heart-to-hearts,” Jarvis said. “Like I said last night, when you’re used to winning, you forget what the task is and the little things we do. Then it becomes ‘me’ instead of ‘we.’
“We wanted to get some people back on board and get that trust level back to doing what we do,” he added. “We had a good little shoot-around this morning and got back to what we do from a mentality standpoint.”
Whether it was being aggressive to the basket or even making free throws Friday, West looked like a different team from the one that lost 54-26 Thursday to the Yellow Jackets.
“We knew when we start attacking the basket, we start making free throws,” Jarvis said. “That’s exactly what we wanted to do because that’s what gives our team confidence.”
By halftime, the Knights had already improved upon Thursday’s 1-for-7 performance at the foul line by making 11 of 18 today (and 12 of 19 for the game). And Travis Cooper had a lot to do with West’s strong start, scoring nine first-quarter points. He finished with 16 points and eight rebounds.
“We knew that going against (6-foot-10 Cesare Edwards, of Hartsville), we knew that Travis (6-4) was going to have to be a big factor, so we made sure to go to him first,” Jarvis said. “He’s big into what we do. When he gets his confidence up, everybody feeds off that.”
It was almost fitting that Cooper ended the first quarter by taking a pass from Valarian Bruce and sinking a 3-pointer as time expired for a 13-8 lead.
Darren Lloyd then sank 3 of 4 free throws after a foul called on Hartsville’s Jordan Blue was immediately followed by a technical on the Red Foxes’ Edwards. Lloyd, meanwhile, finished with a game-high 18 points.
After leading 30-22 at halftime, West (8-4) kept building its lead. After being in danger of losing by 30 to North Augusta on Thursday, the Knights enjoyed a lead as big as 62-31 today against the Red Foxes.
“I just wanted to make sure we did the little things we didn’t do yesterday,” Jarvis said. “Then I looked up and we were up 30. But I told them that’s the result of them doing what they’re supposed to do and keep their identity. To see that was very pleasing.”
Up next for West is a 4:30 p.m. game today against Darlington in a rematch of last year's Carolina Classic final which the Knights won. Then, the Knights host Wilson on Jan. 3 before starting their Region 6-5A slate Jan. 10 at home against St. James.
Jarvis hopes today can be the perfect springboard into 2020.
“We need consistency,” Jarvis said. “When I walked into the locker room, a couple of players talked about us needing to be consistent night in and night out. We’ve got to continue to do all that to get us to the point that we’re ready for region.”
H 8 14 5 18 -- 45
WF 13 18 16 17 – 64
HARTSVILLE (45)
Briggs 2, Knox 8, Harry 2, Edwards 6, Blue 5, Thaggard 4, Brunson 2, White 5, Barr 2, Huggins 6, Winburn 3.
WEST FLORENCE (64)
Little 2, Brigman 3, Shaquielle White 4, Shakeem White 8, Driggers 3, Cunningham 6, Darren Lloyd 18, Travis Cooper 16, Bruce 2, Taylor 2.
<&endagate>
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.