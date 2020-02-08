FLORENCE, S.C. – The West Florence boys put quite the exclamation mark on clinching their second straight city championship.
The Knights sank 11 3-pointers and cruised to a 76-53 home win against rival South Florence that also gave West coach Daryl Jarvis his 100th career win.
Jarvis, who has a state championship from coaching C.A. Johnson, talked about how special repeating as city champ is.
“It’s awesome,” Jarvis said. “I told the guys in the locker room it’s a great feeling to know we’re the best in the city. This is a special place in the Pee Dee area where they embrace pride and tradition in this sport. And this is big for West Florence because it’s been a while since we repeated as city champion.”
The Knights took command in Friday’s first quarter with five 3-pointers which played a huge part in their 26-12 lead.
“We’re going to shoot the 3,” said Jarvis, whose team’s most 3-pointers in a game this season is 13. “We just need to know when not to shoot the 3, sometimes. We’ve got at least six shooters on the team, and I don’t want to limit us or make them afraid to let it go. We’ve got to know when it’s time to get to the paint.
“But when we’re hot from 3-point range, we’re hot.”
Brothers Shakeem and Shaquielle White combined for eight of West’s 3-pointers Friday. Shakeem White made five for the game and finished with 20 points. And Shaquielle made three while finishing with 13 points.
West teammate Braxton Taylor finished with 12 points.
The Bruins, playing without injured star Justice Jackson, were led by Brian Sparks’ game-high 23 points.
SF 12 11 10 20 -- 53
WF 26 9 23 18 – 76
SOUTH FLORENCE (53)
Timmons 4, Hearon 5, McDuffie 4, Harry 4, Burgess 4, Brian Sparks 23, McFadden 2, Godbolt 2, Gallo 5.
WEST FLORENCE (76)
Little 2, Brigman 8, Shaquielle White 13, Shakeem White 20, Driggers 3, Graves 4, Lloyd 7, Cooper 4, Bruce 2, Evans 1, Braxton Taylor 12.
