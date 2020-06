Weather Alert

...SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT FOR FLORENCE...SOUTHWESTERN DILLON... NORTHWESTERN MARION AND WESTERN WILLIAMSBURG COUNTIES UNTIL 830 PM EDT... AT 726 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A BROKEN LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS EXTENDING FROM FLORENCE ACROSS OLANTA TO 10 MILES WEST OF GREELEYVILLE. THE STORMS ARE MOVING EAST AT 30 MPH. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 35 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. IN ADDITION, A QUICK ONE-QUARTER TO ONE-HALF INCH AMOUNT OF RAINFALL WILL OCCUR. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... FLORENCE, MARION, LAKE CITY, KINGSTREE, PAMPLICO, QUINBY, SELLERS, BLUE BRICK, MARS BLUFF, CADES, RAINS, HEBRON, NEW HOPE, SALTERS, SARDIS, HYMAN, HANNAH, EFFINGHAM, GOURDIN AND FRIENDFIELD. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... THUNDERSTORMS CAN POSE A VARIETY OF THREATS INCLUDING GUSTY WINDS, SMALL HAIL, CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING, AND LOCALIZED FLOODING. IT IS RECOMMENDED THAT YOU REMAIN INDOORS UNTIL THE STORM PASSES. &&