FLORENCE – West Florence coach Jody Jenerette was at his wits’ end, trying to process his team’s sluggish first half against Socastee in the Knights’ first on-campus game.
At halftime, the Knights led 7-6.
“We knew we were playing weird,” Jenerette said. “I think it was because we had an on-campus game and things were just different tonight. But I knew if we’d settle in, we’d be OK. And that’s what we did.”
West forced two third-quarter turnovers that led to touchdown drives, and the Knights won 24-6 Friday night.
After West unsuccessfully attempted an onside kick, Knights defensive back Noah McBride intercepted Braves quarterback Raymond Christian. Running back Terry McKithen took over from there, carrying the ball on all five plays and scored from the 11 to increase the Knights’ lead to 14-6. McKithen, who scored from the 10 in the first quarter, finished Friday’s game with 176 yards.
“He needed to run it, we needed to run it,” Jenerette said. “We had gotten behind in the chains, gotten bad field position. It was just one of those nights. But anytime you have one of those nights and you still win, that’s pretty cool.”
Of course, McBride’s interception and McKithen’s TD set the tone for the rest of the game.
“Everybody at halftime was like, ‘What the heck’s going on?’” Jenerette said. “But when you get a pick and you’re able to pound it in and score like we did, that deflates (Socastee) and makes us think we have the opportunity to score some points. And, we did.”
A few minutes later, West’s Semaj Johnson recovered a Socastee fumble. Then on the next play, Johnson scored on a 56-yard touchdown run to make it 21-6.
“He’s a great football player,” Jenerette said. “He’s one of my favorite guys. He does everything right. He’s ‘Yes sir, No sir.’ And he does a great job in the classroom. It’s great when good things like that happen to really good people.”
In the fourth quarter, after a fourth-down pass from Braves quarterback Raymond Christian to Lake Jones was dropped, the Knights started at their own 24 to set up Steven Snell’s 28-yard field goal that accounted for the game’s final score.
Socastee looked most in sync in its final possession before halftime when Christian connected with Zahir Goodman on a 33-yard touchdown pass. Socastee, however was assessed a 5-yard penalty while lining up for the extra-point kick and then missed it.
But at game’s end, Jenerette and the rest of his Knights relished their win on a historical night.
“It’s super cool,” Jenerette said after the game in front of an estimated 1,500 fans, according to West athletic director Greg Johnson. “Our fans are incredible. (Johnson) did a great job setting us up. Our administration believed in it, and we went full tilt with it. It was just a great night.”
Johnson could not agree more.
“It was great for our fans,” Johnson said. “It was great for our students. I think everybody who was here had a great time. There was a lot of positive feedback.
“And most importantly, we are thrilled to get the win.”
S 0 6 0 0 -- 6
WF 7 0 14 3 – 24
FIRST QUARTER
WF – McKithen 10 run (Steven Snell kick), 7:13
SECOND QUARTER
S -- Zahir Goodman 33 pass from Raymond Christian (kick failed), :23.7
THIRD QUARTER
WF – McKithen 11 run (Snell kick), 10:21
WF – Semaj Johnson 56 run (Snell kick), 5:53
FOURTH QUARTER
WF – Snell 28 FG, 6:07
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – S: Luke Bozard 16-80, Christian 15-61. WF: McKithen 30-176, Hale Emerson 11-81, Nyke Johnson 6-40, Semaj Johnson 2-63.
PASSING – S: Christian 5-10-1-47; Darius Lewis 1-3-0-13. WF: Emerson 8-14-0-54
RECEIVING – S: Lake Jones 1-3, Nathaniel Young 1-13, Zach Mclaughlin 1-(-3), Walker Martin 2-14, Goodman 1-33, Bozard 1-0. WF: Seth Giordano 2-(-1), McKithen 1-7, Noah McBride 1-6, Dylan Snyder 1-13, Chris Brigman 2-28, Quantrell Pickens 1-1.
