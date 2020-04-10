FLORENCE, S.C. — The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the dynamics of how many day-to-day activities are done, and high school sports are no exception.
The S.C. High School League recently sent out a memo regarding different ways of handling workouts and conditioning, but some coaches were already well ahead of the curve.
Some remain old school, so to speak, but a number have embraced the new streaming technologies out there and have made virtual workouts the new norm.
“They’ve posted so many different ways to be able to work with your kids — through Zoom workouts and all the other websites that are hosting these clinics,” Wilson football coach Derek Howard said. “We’ve kind of created a plan that works for us.”
That plan involves a combination of Google Classroom, which is used to help teachers and students share assignments, homework, etc., and Zoom, which allows video conferencing between multiple parties.
“It gives the kids an opportunity to see each other, which a lot of them haven’t in a while,” Howard said. “We just had a senior meeting last night that was filled with a lot of energy and everyone happy to see each other again. But it also gives us the opportunity to set the goals for our season. ...
“We’re kind of adjusting to the new technologies out there, and I think the high school league is adjusting to the times that we’re in now.”
The new workout routine was a little awkward at first, Howard said, but he’s grateful for the opportunity to not only see his players but to get an idea of where they are in terms of keeping up with their exercise routines.
“You can’t pull a kid aside after practice and tell him he’s staying for workouts,” he said. “You’re kind of depending on them to be there at that time, but it does give you a chance to see the kids that may be struggling, and you can ask them what they’re doing in terms of sleep of nutrition.
“Those are things that we usually stay on top of normally.”
Google Classroom has been the go-to conduit between Trinity-Byrnes football coach Jared Amell and his players as the 2019 SCISA 2A state champs prepare for their first season in Class 3A.
“My kids are sending me workout videos a lot of the time, and I put up different workout ideas that they can view,” Amell said. “It’s a lot of different things they can try that doesn’t require a lot of weight equipment, given that the gyms are shut down right now.”
Amell said his players have gotten very creative in their workouts. Some have pushed cars, carried bags of dog food over their heads and even bench pressed a sofa or two.
“They’ve been very creative in finding different ways to workout, which I applaud them for,” Amell said. “All of us are just waiting to get back to sense of normalcy, and for some of them that means working out or throwing the football around.”
Hartsville High football coach Jeff Calabrese hasn’t delved into the virtual world just yet, but he’s maintained contact with his players via phone calls most every day.
“We’ve posted some workouts out there and we’ve been in contact with about 10 to 12 kids a day,” Calabrese said. “We’re just talking them through it and working through it with them and they can call us if they have any questions.
“But to be honest, football really isn’t the focus right now. We’re just trying to make sure our kids stay safe and their families are safe and they complete their school assignments on time. That’s our top priority.”
While football players are gearing up for the future, spring sports athletes are still in limbo in terms of whether their seasons will be canceled.
“It’s kind of like looking at it like the offseason right now,” South Florence baseball coach Kenny Gray said. “They have throwing programs and weightlifting programs that they do in the fall, so they’ve got a good base of information to work with in terms of getting their running in and their throwing in and things like that.”
The biggest key for players possibly returning is simply making sure they keep their arms in shape and ready to go should the time come, Gray said.
“That would be where the injuries show up more than anything else,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.