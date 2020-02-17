BASKETBALL LOGO.jpg

TUESDAY

Prep Basketball

SCHSL

CLASS 3A State Playoffs

Waccamaw at Marion, 7 p.m.

Cheraw at Georgetown, 7 p.m.

Manning at Lake City, 7 p.m.

CLASS A

UPPER STATE

Calhoun Falls at Timmonsville, 6 p.m.

Denmark-Olar at Lamar, 7 p.m.

LOWER STATE

Low Country Leadership at Lake View, 6 p.m.

St. John's at C.E. Murray, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS

CLASS 5A

Berkeley at West Florence,7 p.m.

South Florence at Goose Creek, 6 p.m.

CLASS 4A

Dreher at Wilson, 7 p.m.

Marlboro County at Colleton County, 7:30 p.m.

Darlington at Bluffton, 7 p.m.

CLASS 2A

UPPER STATE

Chesterfield at Christ Church, 6 p.m.

Fox Creek at Lee Central, 7 p.m.

LOWER STATE

Barnwell at East Clarendon, TBA

Carvers Bay at Woodland , 7 p.m.

Kingstree at Calhoun County, TBA

Mullins at Whale Branch, 7 p.m.

Oceanside Collegiate at Latta, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

PREP

BOYS

SCHSL

CLASS 5A

James Island at West Florence, 7 p.m.

CLASS 4A

Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Marlboro County, 7 p.m.

Hartsville at A.C. Flora, 7 p.m.

Darlington at Brookland-Cayce, 7 p.m.

CLASS 3A

UPPER STATE

Ninety Six at Lee Central, 6 p.m.

Chesterfield at Southside Christian, 6 p.m.

LOWER STATE

Woodland at East Clarendon, TBA

Mullins at Whale Branch, 7 p.m.

Philip Simmons at Johnsonville, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

CLASS 3A

GIRLS

Wade Hampton (H) at Marion, 7 p.m.

Dillon at May River, 7 p.m.

Manning at Storm Thurmond

CLASS A

UPPER STATE

Ridge Spring-Monetta at Lamar, 7 p.m.

McBee at Denmark-Olar, 7 p.m.

LOWER STATE

Bethune-Bowman at Lake View, 6 p.m.

