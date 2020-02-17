TUESDAY
Prep Basketball
SCHSL
CLASS 3A State Playoffs
Waccamaw at Marion, 7 p.m.
Cheraw at Georgetown, 7 p.m.
Manning at Lake City, 7 p.m.
CLASS A
UPPER STATE
Calhoun Falls at Timmonsville, 6 p.m.
Denmark-Olar at Lamar, 7 p.m.
LOWER STATE
Low Country Leadership at Lake View, 6 p.m.
St. John's at C.E. Murray, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS
CLASS 5A
Berkeley at West Florence,7 p.m.
South Florence at Goose Creek, 6 p.m.
CLASS 4A
Dreher at Wilson, 7 p.m.
Marlboro County at Colleton County, 7:30 p.m.
Darlington at Bluffton, 7 p.m.
CLASS 2A
UPPER STATE
Chesterfield at Christ Church, 6 p.m.
Fox Creek at Lee Central, 7 p.m.
LOWER STATE
Barnwell at East Clarendon, TBA
Carvers Bay at Woodland , 7 p.m.
Kingstree at Calhoun County, TBA
Mullins at Whale Branch, 7 p.m.
Oceanside Collegiate at Latta, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
PREP
BOYS
SCHSL
CLASS 5A
James Island at West Florence, 7 p.m.
CLASS 4A
Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Marlboro County, 7 p.m.
Hartsville at A.C. Flora, 7 p.m.
Darlington at Brookland-Cayce, 7 p.m.
CLASS 3A
UPPER STATE
Ninety Six at Lee Central, 6 p.m.
Chesterfield at Southside Christian, 6 p.m.
LOWER STATE
Woodland at East Clarendon, TBA
Mullins at Whale Branch, 7 p.m.
Philip Simmons at Johnsonville, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
CLASS 3A
GIRLS
Wade Hampton (H) at Marion, 7 p.m.
Dillon at May River, 7 p.m.
Manning at Storm Thurmond
CLASS A
UPPER STATE
Ridge Spring-Monetta at Lamar, 7 p.m.
McBee at Denmark-Olar, 7 p.m.
LOWER STATE
Bethune-Bowman at Lake View, 6 p.m.
