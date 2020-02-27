TODAY
BOYS
SCISA
CLASS 2A
Dillon Christian vs. Bethesda Academy (Ga.) at Sumter Civic Center, 8 p.m.
FRIDAY
BOYS
SCHSL
at FLORENCE CENTER
CLASS A
Scott's Branch vs. Charleston M&S , 5:30 p.m.
CLASS 4A
A.C. Flora vs. Myrtle Beach, 8:30 p.m.
SCISA
CLASS 3A
First Baptist vs. Trinity-Byrnes at Sumter Civic Center, 8 p.m.
GIRLS
SCHSL
at FLORENCE CENTER
CLASS A
Scott's Branch vs. Military Magnet , 4 p.m.
Class 4A
North Augusta vs. Crestwood, 7 p.m.
SCISA
CLASS 3A
Florence Christian vs. Northwood Academy at Sumter Civic Center, 3:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
BOYS
SCHSL
at FLORENCE CENTER
CLASS 2A
Whale Branch vs. North Charleston , 12:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Cheraw vs. Wade Hampton (H), 3:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Conway vs. Dutch Fork, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS
SCHSL
at FLORENCE CENTER
CLASS 2A
Latta vs. North Charleston , 11 a.m.
Class 3A
Marion vs. May River, 2 p.m.
Class 5A
Wando vs. Goose Creek, 5 p.m.
