TODAY

BOYS

SCISA

CLASS 2A

Dillon Christian vs. Bethesda Academy (Ga.) at Sumter Civic Center, 8 p.m.

FRIDAY

BOYS

SCHSL

at FLORENCE CENTER

CLASS A

Scott's Branch vs. Charleston M&S , 5:30 p.m.

CLASS 4A

A.C. Flora vs. Myrtle Beach, 8:30 p.m.

SCISA

CLASS 3A

First Baptist vs. Trinity-Byrnes at Sumter Civic Center, 8 p.m.

GIRLS

SCHSL

at FLORENCE CENTER

CLASS A

Scott's Branch vs. Military Magnet , 4 p.m.

Class 4A

North Augusta vs. Crestwood, 7 p.m.

SCISA

CLASS 3A

Florence Christian vs. Northwood Academy at Sumter Civic Center, 3:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

BOYS

SCHSL

at FLORENCE CENTER

CLASS 2A

Whale Branch vs. North Charleston , 12:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Cheraw vs. Wade Hampton (H), 3:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Conway vs. Dutch Fork, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS

SCHSL

at FLORENCE CENTER

CLASS 2A

Latta vs. North Charleston , 11 a.m.

Class 3A

Marion vs. May River, 2 p.m.

Class 5A

Wando vs. Goose Creek, 5 p.m.

