LAKE CITY, S.C. — Albany Wilson sparked South Florence’s rally, and Takayla Borden finished it. The result was a 55-45 Bruins win over Lake City on Tuesday night on the Panthers’ home court.
Wilson, a sophomore, scored nine of her 14 points during the third quarter after the Bruins trailed 24-19 at halftime.
Then, with the game tied at 36 going into the fourth quarter, Bordon, a freshman, added eight during the final eight minutes.
“In the fourth quarter, we just told them to relax and play,” said South coach Jeff Bley, whose team’s record improved to 3-6. “It’s good to have different people step up. Albany is going to be Albany; she’s been steady all year long. But tonight, it was (Bordon’s) turn, so that’s a plus.”
Borden, who was not on South’s varsity squad last year, showed signs of more poise at the varsity level.
But Bley is not ready to say Borden has totally settled into the team’s groove.
“She has showed signs of it in practice,” Bley said. “And then, she would show signs of being a freshman. So that’s how it is with a young team like ours that starts two freshmen and two sophomores. There’s not a lot of teams in the state that young. So, we are having growing pains.”
One of those other growing pains Bley pointed out was his team’s focus after it won 64-32 earlier this season against the Panthers.
“As a young team, you think just because you beat the same team so bad the last time that you think this time would be the same way,” Bley said. “With a young crowd, they don’t understand that you’ve got to come out and play hard every night.”
The Panthers were led by Tashanti Graham’s 13 points. SF 12 7 17 19 — 55
LC 7 17 12 9 — 45
SOUTH FLORENCE (55)
Snow 6, Albany Wilson 14, Lyde 9, Kennedy 2, Holland 6, Takayla Borden 12, Evans 5.
LAKE CITY (45)
Montgomery 8, Clark 4, Dickson 3, Tashanti Graham 13, Frierson 4, Black 6, Burgess 7.
