AUGUSTA, Ga. – Trinity-Byrnes swimmer Zach Carey finished Saturday’s SCISA Class 3A state meet with four championships, and Cate Phipps won two of her own.
Carey finished the season undefeated by winning state in the 100 butterfly with a state-record time of 51.68 seconds. And he won the 100 breaststroke at 1:00.67.
Carey also anchored the 200 free relay team that included Luke Baker, Jackson Lowe and Lawson Chewning which won at 1:33.24. And Carey was part of the 400 relay state championship team that included Baker, Chewning and Junghoon Sung that won state with a time of 3:27.96.
As a team, Trinity-Byrnes posted a program-best second-place showing at state, only being outdone by Porter-Gaud.
But Saturday also belonged to Phipps.
After she missed winning last year’s 50 free style by .03 seconds in the state final as a freshman, she made a vow to her mother she would focus more on her efforts and train year round. That paid off Saturday when she won this year’s 50 free final at 24.67. And on top of that, she placed first in the 100 freestyle 53.75 to become the program’s first female two-time state champ.
As a team, Trinity-Byrnes’ girls placed a program-best fifth.
