FLORENCE, S.C. – The Trinity-Byrnes football team did something out of the ordinary this week. It changed its routine.
Mondays usually are spent watching film of the previous Friday’s game, but coach Jared Amell said the coaching staff wanted to send a clear message about moving on to the next challenge.
“We played extremely well (against Florence Christian) last Friday night and we were extremely proud of the boys, but we want to get their mindset on the next game," Amell said.
“So we started talking about Robert E. Lee on Monday because our sights are set completely on this game.”
With good reason. An emotional 53-21 victory over the Eagles could go for naught if the top-ranked Titans can’t secure a win this week against the second-ranked Cavaliers.
T-B is 10-2 overall and 4-0 in SCISA Region I-2A while REL is 9-1 and 3-1 in region play, with the only loss of the season coming against Florence Christian, which is also 3-1. A win gives the Titans the outright region crown and the home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, but a loss brings tiebreaker scenarios into the mix.
According to Amell, if the Cavaliers win by 15 or more points, they earn the region title. A loss by 14 or fewer points keeps it in the hands of Titans and makes REL the region’s second seed.
“We’re focused on winning the game,” Amell said. “We’re facing a very talented team and a very well-coached team. They have a variety of weapons, and they deserve and will get all of our attention and focus this week.”
Robert E. Lee will be one of the biggest challenges the Titans have faced this season. Quarterback Jet Smith leads the offense with more than 1,100 yards passing, more than 1,000 yards rushing and more than 30 combined scores.
Running back Keaton Price also has added more than 700 yards on the ground for an offense averaging 38.3 points per game.
“We’re going to have to control the line of scrimmage, and Jet’s going to have to have another good game running and throwing the ball,” Cavs coach David Rankin said. “Our best defense might be our offense."
The REL defense has allowed more than 20 points in a game just twice this season, with one coming in the loss to Florence Christian (52). It probably will face its toughest test yet against T-B, which is averaging 47.2 points per game so far.
“They’ve been putting up a bunch of points," Rankin said. "We won’t be able to stop them, but hopefully we can slow them down a little bit. We’ve improved every week, and hopefully we can do that this week.”
Donovan Lambert, Nick Jones, Reggion Bennett and Jordan Jones have combined for 2,979 rushing yards and 44 TDs for the Titans. Jordan Jones also has thrown for 12 more scores.
“Offensively, it’s the same key against every team and that’s execute,” Amell said. “Take care of the ball and the points will come. We’re talented offensively, and we feel like if we don’t hurt ourselves, we can score on anybody.
“Defensively, we just have to get 11 hats to the football, which is something we did very well last week. We have to play our assignments and play smart.”
