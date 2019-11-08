DARLINGTON – It hardly mattered who carried the ball. If he wore a Trinity-Byrnes jersey, it was his night.
Whether it was running back Reggion Bennett, quarterback Jordan Jones, receiver Nick Jones – or even a couple of offensive linemen, they scored. At game’s end, coach Jared Amell’s Titans were on the winning end of a 49-0 final against Northwood Academy in Friday’s first round of the SCISA Class 2A playoffs.
Trinity-Byrnes, which scored 35 first-quarter points, hosts Orangeburg Prep in next Friday’s semifinals for the right to reach the program’s second state final in three years.
On Friday, the Titans (12-2) scored on 7 of their 8 possessions, and the only reason it wasn’t 8 for 8 was time ran out on their final drive.
Officials resorted to a running clock in the second quarter.
Bennett scored three of the Titans’ first-quarter touchdowns and had 142 yards total offense (106 rushing) at halftime. He scored on TD runs of 34 and 66. But on Trinity-Byrnes’ first series, he caught a 36-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Jones.
“It starts with the offensive line,” Bennett said. “Without the offensive line, I wouldn’t be able to do what I am able to do.”
Amell has learned to expect these kinds of performances by Bennett.
“That’s just Reggie doing what he does,” Amell said. “He should have 2,000 yards on just about any team. But because he’s unselfish and we spread the ball, he only has 1,000. But if you look at his yards per carry, compared to everybody else in the area, his is much higher, which tells you what kind of player he is.”
The Titans’ touchdown pass what accounted for their first points.
“We’ve been successful with the pass,” Amell said. “We throw the ball well, but we don’t have to throw it much. When the opponent gives us a look to where we should throw it, we’re not going to back down from throwing the football.”
Jordan Jones scored on a 32-yard run of his own, and a 70-yard scoring jaunt was made by Nick Jones. The other two touchdowns were scored by offensive linemen Powers Rogers and Light McNeil.
“That kind of scoring is something we’ve done over the past few years,” Amell said. “It’s for senior offensive linemen who want to touch the ball but can’t. We even gave Michael Roach an opportunity to score a couple of weeks ago, in which he did. So those are three senior offensive linemen who have scored touchdowns this year.”
But that was not all Amell was happy about.
“We wanted to be healthy,” Amell said. “At this time last year, we weren’t healthy. Our No. 1 goal was to play well early and try to get the starters out and make sure we’re healthy going into next week, and we accomplished that.”
NA 0 0 0 0 -- 0
T-B 35 7 7 0 -- 49
FIRST QUARTER
T-B – Reggion Bennett 36 pass from Jordan Jones (Andrew Saverance kick), 10:10
T-B – Nick Jones 70 run (Saverance kick), 7:30
T-B – Bennett 60 run (Saverance kick), 6:19
T-B – Bennett 66 run (Saverance kick), 3:31
T-B – Powers Rogers 2 run (Saverance kick), :27
SECOND QUARTER
T-B – Jordan Jones 32 run (Saverance kick), 4:03
THIRD QUARTER
T-B – Light McNeil 2 run (Saverance kick), 4:18
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – T-B: Blake Warren 3-17, Nick Jones 2-91, Reggion Bennett 2-106, Jordan Jones 2-66, Powers Rogers 1-2, Light McNeil 3-10, Austin Brown 2-11, Boogie Knotts 1-12, Brycen Scott 1-11, Michael Gregory 1-(-2), Quincy Chaney 1-16. NA: Aaron Guadarama 1-1, Sheldon Watkins 9-15, Tyler Gadsden 9-23, Douglas Watson 1-5, Clayton Stancil 3-6.
PASSING – T-B: Jordan Jones 1-2-0-36. NA: Watkins -4-12-0-73.
RECEIVING – T-B: Bennett 1-36. NA: Wyat Fulton 1-2, Dylan Crawford 1-19, Douglas Watson 1-24, Clayton Stancil 1-28.
RECORD: T-B 12-2; NA: 3-7.
