DARLINGTON, S.C. – Jared Amell has waited 14 years for this.
From the time he coached Byrnes for seven years, and then through his seven-year tenure at Trinity-Byrnes, he has wanted to coach his team to the state championship.
They’ve come so close in the past, losing in the 2017 SCISA Class 2A final and falling in last year’s semifinals.
But here Trinity-Byrnes is again, one step away from knocking down the door that has stood in its way for the program’s first state championship.
“We’re just trying to make sure we have all the final preparations in,” Amell said. “We feel good about our preparations so far this week. We just want to make sure the kids have their assignments down 100 percent. There’s no doubt we’re excited, it’s a great opportunity. After the way last year ended (a 42-35 loss in the semifinals to eventual state champ Florence Christian) this coming game was the only thing on our minds.”
Now that game is here, 6 p.m. Saturday against Hilton Head Christian at Columbia’s Charles W. Johnson Stadium. The last time Trinity-Byrnes was here, the Titans led First Baptist at halftime before falling 35-20.
Hilton Head Christian likes to throw the ball. A lot. So much so, Hayden Shinn has accounted for 3,449 yards and 45 touchdowns. Receiver John Peduzzi, meanwhile, has 1,156 yards and 17 scores of his own.
“They throw the ball as much as any team in the state,” Amell said. “They have a very good quarterback and a stable full of good receivers. That Peduzzi kid is very talented. And on the defensive side of the ball, there’s not one player you can highlight. But they get the job done.”
Trinity-Byrnes, meanwhile, has intercepted 20 passes, nine of them by Dontavis Joe. He even has returned five of them for touchdowns.
“Our defense is very opportunistic,” Amell said. “(Joe) is going to be very important. He just finds a way to be around the ball. And when you have nine interceptions and as many pick-sixes as he has, that’s just a tremendous stat.”
But don’t count on Trinity-Byrnes’ offense to counter that with ball control because the Titans are just as capable of rolling up the scoreboard.
While quarterback Jordan Jones has passed for 886 yards and 15 touchdowns, receiver (and cousin) Nick Jones has 518 and 11, followed by Reggion Bennett with 286 and four.
But Trinity-Byrnes’ speed especially comes to the forefront with its rushing game. While Donovan Lambert has 1,018 yards and 16 touchdowns, Bennett has 1,342 and 18, followed by Nick Jones (832, 10) and Jordan Jones (783, 11).
“We are not going to run down the clock,” Amell said. “We feel like we have the most explosive team in the state. Obviously, (Hilton Head Christian) is very good, offensively, too. But I don’t ever want to limit my offense’s touchdowns by slowing the game down. There will probably be a lot of points in the game, and there’s going to be a lot of plays run.
“But we’re excited. It’s another challenge,” he added. “It’s great for our kids to go up against because we feel great about OUR offense, too.”
