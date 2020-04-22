DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Trinity-Byrnes' Kershaw Sturkie signed a letter of intent to play baseball at USC Sumter. He batted .315 last year with four doubles, a home run and 20 strikeouts.
"I just want to thank God for the position I'm in," Sturkie said. "Without Him, none of this would have been possible. Also, I want to thank all my coaches (Derick Urquhart, Michael Rogers, Zach McKay) for pushing me to get better and help put me in this position. Most importantly, thank you to my family, especially my dad, for pushing me from Day 1 to be my best."
Sturkey then talked about his college choice.
"USC Sumter was the first school to offer me, and I have seen previous players go through there and succeed, and it felt like home. I have been committed to there since October," he said.
