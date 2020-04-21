DARLINGTON, S.C. — Trinity-Byrnes has hired Celina Epps as the Titans’ volleyball coach.
Epps, who coached Darlington’s volleyball team last fall, spent the previous three seasons as the Falcons junior-varsity coach before that.
She has also served the past 17 years as a coach of numerous sports throughout the Darlington Recreation Department.
"Celina will bring a tremendous amount of energy, passion and knowledge to our program,” said Jared Amell, Trinity-Byrnes athletic director. “Her caring and compassion for both the game and her players will undoubtedly have a tremendous impact upon our institution.”
“I am excited for this opportunity and look forward to taking Trinity Byrnes Collegiate School to the next level in volleyball,” Epps said.
Epps replaces Dare Morris as the Titans' coach.
BASKETBALL
Howard signs
with Morris
LAKE CITY, S.C. — Lake City's Damorai Howard signed a letter of intent to play basketball at Morris College.
"I chose Morris College because I feel Morris will help enhance my basketball skills so that I can move on to the next level athletically and academically," Howard said.
SOCCER
Howle to play
at Mills College
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Trinity-Byrnes' Teal Howle inked a celebratory signing form to play soccer at NCAA Division III Mills (Calif.) College.
She was a goalkeeper and sweeper for the Titans while earning three-time all-region honors, and was all-state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.