Morning News
DARLINGTON — Top-ranked Trinity-Byrnes can be a never-ending riddle for defenses to figure out.
Will the Titans run it?
Or throw it?
Or pitch it?
Coach Jared Amell’s team can do each quite well. So much so that its offense features two running backs (Donovan Lambert, Reggion Bennett) each with more than 800 yards rushing.
Not to mention a quarterback (Jordan Jones) who has accounted more than 1,000 yards of total offense.
And in the Titans’ triple-option set, there is also Nick Jones, who has rushed for 442 yards and seven touchdowns.
“Throughout the season, they’ve been very difficult to stop,” Amell said. “It has kind of been like a four-headed monster if you look at the stats. They are pretty much even, and that can make a defensive coordinator’s job that much harder on any given Friday night.”
Lambert has rushed for 836 yards and 13 touchdowns this season; Bennett has rushed for 817 yards and 11 TDs. Defenses must worry about them first.
But with Jordan Jones having passed for 593 yards and rushed for 442 more while accounting for 19 total touchdowns, he might very well be the teeth of this four-headed monster.
“Jordan is a really good player, and we know he’ll always make the right reads,” Bennett said.
Jordan Jones embraces that responsibility.
“With us running primarily a triple-option offense, the team depends on me to make the right reads and read the defense, and I try to do my best at doing that,” he said. “I have to do that, because if I don’t make the right reads, the offense won’t be successful. But I know if I make the right reads, my boys in the backfield will work for it.”
That proof is in the statistics.
If Jordan Jones needs to pass, Nick Jones is his go-to receiver with 454 receiving yards. Bennett, meanwhile, has 99 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
“It’s about the work,” Nick Jones said. “It’s about us putting in the teamwork.”
“And since of us work to execute really well on the plays, we have no problem sharing the ball, because we trust each other,” Lambert added.
For this many players to have compelling stats, a selflessness must also be there.
“We all know each other can play, and whichever player gets the ball on whichever play, it’s going to be a good play,” Jordan Jones said. “With me as the quarterback, they can depend on me to get them the ball downfield and not put the ball on the ground. And I know after I get them the ball, they will run as hard as they can when they find an opening.”
There’s also the trust factor.
“I know if I block for them, they’ll block for me,” Lambert said. “And just as I run the ball hard, I know they’ll run the ball hard. If we execute well, we know we’ve got this.”
But what happens if the triple option runs out of options? Trinity-Byrnes also has the answer for that, as Amell has in the past switched to a spread system.
“We’re so complex,” Jordan Jones said. “If you stop us at one thing, there’s another thing we can go to. And that’s what makes us so hard to stop. We’ll always have another option.”
And that’s what makes it fun for Lambert.
“It keeps the defenses on their feet. It even keeps the crowd on its feet,” Lambert said. “That’s because you never know who’s going to have the ball or how he’ll get it.”
The stats are nice. But Bennett and the rest of his teammates know what’s most important as the Titans prepare to play Friday at second-ranked Florence Christian, which won last year’s state championship.
“We don’t care who makes the big plays,” Bennett said. “As long as our team wins, that’s all that matters.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.