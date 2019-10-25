FLORENCE – Friday was not about Trinity-Byrnes’ 2018 state semifinal loss to Florence Christian.
That was in the past.
What the Titans preferred to embrace was the present in their first game against the Eagles since then. And what coach Jared Amell’s team embraced is an offense that can quickly do catastrophic damage to a point margin.
On this night, Trinity-Byrnes led 46-15 at halftime and won 53-21 over the defending SCISA Class 2A state champion Eagles. With Friday’s victory, the Titans clinched at least a share of the SCISA Region 1-2A title and can win it outright next week at home against Robert E. Lee.
It was easy to tell how many possessions the Titans had before halftime.
Look at the scorebox: Six Titan touchdowns. And those touchdown drives did not last long, either. Trinity-Byrnes scored twice on a series’ first play, added another on the third snap, two on a fourth, and then another on a sixth.
But those were not the only impressive numbers before halftime. Running back Reggion Bennett had 131 yards and two touchdowns going into the locker room and finished with 157 on seven carries for the game. He also threw a 15-yard TD pass to Tre’ McLeod in addition to catching a 60-yard pass.
Quarterback Jordan Jones rushed three times for 91 yards and two touchdowns before halftime (He had 90 for the game). And also by halftime, Lambert scored his first of two TDs on a 10-yard run.
And before the Titans closed out the second quarter, receiver/running back Nick Jones scored a couple of two-point conversions.
“We’re scary,” Amell said. “We have four guys who can score – well, it was five tonight with Reggie’s TD pass to Tre’. My one regret was we didn’t throw the ball because it was there. They gave us the pass, but I still wanted to work on the run. We could have thrown the ball more, but we have Reggion, Nick, Jordan and Donovan to also run the ball. They’re tough. And, they’re tough to go against.”
The Titans also held star FCS running back Marshall Brown to two touchdowns and 87 yards. Lambert led Trinity-Byrnes’ defense with 15 tackles, followed by teammate Dexter Moore with 11 and an interception, and Cameron Ellis added 10 tackles.
“We focused on (Brown) a lot,” Amell said. “But they can’t focus on just one player while defending us.”
The two Titan possessions that scored on the first snap were striking displays of speed and finesse. Bennett’s 80-yard TD that made it 15-0 in the first quarter was scored after he zig-zagged around the 20 to get past an Eagles defender and then trotted into the end zone.
“Reggie was just Reggie,” Amell said. “If we didn’t have the four-headed monster, he’d have 2,000 rushing yards. Reggie is a college running back, there’s no question about it. But because we share the wealth and because of the scores in our games, he’s unselfish and has 800 yards.”
And after an Eagles onside kick was unsuccessful, Jones opened the ensuing drive by scoring on a 57-yarder in the second quarter that gave his team a 39-15 advantage.
“Offensively, we kind of did what we’ve been doing,” Amell said. “We got the ball first and scored. And then we got a stop and scored again.”
It’s something Amell has gotten used to watching.
“We fully anticipate no matter who we play, our offense is going to click,” Amell said. “But what I’m most proud of is our defense. They really played well.”
FCS coach Neil Minton, meanwhile, agreed that the Titans’ start was the difference.
“You can try to prepare, but we can’t emulate that speed in practice,” Minton said. “We missed some assignments and played a little sloppy. We didn’t play our best game, but give Trinity-Byrnes credit for that. They played their butts off.”
But Florence Christian kept pressing on offense and scored in the fourth quarter on a Robbie Jordan pass to Emekah Johnson. Jordan finished Friday’s game with 138 yards.
While Amell wants his team to celebrate clinching at least a share of the region title Friday night and Friday night only, he cautioned his team once again about last year. In 2018, after Trinity-Byrnes blew out Florence Christian, the Eagles avenged that in the more important game in the postseason.
“This group has their eyes set on one thing,” Amell said, referring to his team’s state championship aspirations. “And if we see Florence Christian again in two or three weeks, we’re going to have a more focused group.”
TBCS 15 31 7 0 -- 53
FCS 7 8 0 6 --21
FIRST QUARTER
TBCS – Jordan Jones 23 run (Nick Jones run), 10:21
TBCS – Reggion Bennett 80 run (Andrew Saverance kick), 8:31
FCS – Marshall Brown 4 run (Cameron White kick), 3:18
SECOND QUARTER
TBCS – Bennett 21 run (Jordan Jones run), 8:52
TBCS – Donovan Lambert 10 run (Lambert run), 6:30
FCS – Brown 11 run (Ethan Kelly run), 2:43
TBCS – Jordan Jones 57 run (Nick Jones run), 2:31
TBCS – Tre’ McLeod 15 pass from Bennett (Saverance kick), :29.3
THIRD QUARTER
TBCS – Donovan Lambert 1 run (Saverance kick), 2:29
FOURTH QUARTER
FCS – Emekah Johnson 20 pass from Robbie Jordan (pass failed), 8:48
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – TBCS: Bennett 7-157, Jordan Jones 4-90, Lambert 10-54, Nick Jones 11-43. FCS: Brown 22-87, Ethan Kelly 9-17, Andre Aikens 8-22, Robbie Jordan 2-(-8), Jack McFadden 2-15.
PASSING – TBCS: Jordan Jones 2-2-0-100. Bennett 1-1-0-15. FCS: Jordan 10-21-1-138.
RECEIVING – TBCS: Bennett 1-60, Tre’ McLeod 1-15, Dontavis Joe 1-40. FCS: Graham Berry 1-8, Brown 2-17, Kelly 4-67, Aikens 1-19, Emekah Johnson 2-27.
