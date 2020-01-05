Morning News
FLORENCE, S.C. — Travis Cooper did not start playing organized basketball until the eighth grade, and he was on West Florence’s junior-varsity team for the majority of last season.
He would be the first to tell you he has a chip on his shoulder after that.
“I have a lot to prove,” said Cooper, who is a 6-foot-4 junior. “I would have become a lot better if I had started earlier. But I found my sport. That’s all that matters.”
Cooper is making up for lost time, averaging 13 points and 11 rebounds this season. During the Knights’ 63-53 victory Friday over Wilson, Cooper made more than just one big play after the Tigers got within 52-48. Cooper responded with a putback and a three-point play.
West Florence never looked back.
“My teammates did a good job, so all I had to do was keep playing hard. And that won the game,” Cooper said.
Cooper, whose season high of 26 points was scored against Hartsville, brings a presence that benefits West Florence in many ways.
“Travis has grown into somebody you’ve got to have on the floor,” West Florence coach Daryl Jarvis said. “He’s so versatile. He can put it on the floor, he can post up. He can shoot the mid-range, he can shoot the long-range. He even had big minutes for us late last season in region and in the playoffs.”
That experience gave Cooper just enough of a taste of varsity experience that he wanted to remain at the next level.
“That confidence stayed over the summer,” Jarvis said. “He kind of blossomed and took to learning from the guys on his side. And he’s taking all the coaching we’ve been giving him, so I’m proud of him. He deserves everything he gets.”
That’s not just because of his skill set and work ethic on the court.
“He’s though,” Jarvis said. “The thing I like about Travis is he never gets too high and never gets too low. He’s even keel. You can tell when he gets mad, he doesn’t get emotional or upset. He just goes, ‘This is what I’m going to have to do to get the job done.’”
Cooper, who previously played youth football as a receiver, considers being involved more in transition among his improvements. And that will help him progress toward his other objectives.
“I want to be there to rebound and make layups, the simple stuff,” Cooper said.
In a game like basketball, where the simplest things can matter most, Cooper appears to have the right mindset to keep improving.
“Tonight was a good win,” Cooper said after Friday’s win, which improved West Florence’s record to 9-5. “We’ve just got to keep up the work, though.”
