FLORENCE — Meg Sansbury had two aces and six kills to lead The King’s Academy volleyball team to a 25-6, 25-13. 25-13 win against Conway Christian on Tuesday.
Teammate Julia Sansbury had four kills, two blocks and three aces. Meanwhile, Gracie Sansbury had eight digs, two aces and three assists of her own. Also for the Lions were Copeland Eaddy with five kills, five assists and three aces. And Casey Stone had five kills, tow blocks and two aces.
The King’s Academy improved to 22-6-2, 12-0 in SCISA Region 4-2A and will play this weekend in the SCISA Class 2A state tournament at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center.
